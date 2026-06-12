Complete results from Free Practice 2, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.

Lando Norris proved fastest by just nine thousandths over George Russell with Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren a close third.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 2 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.426 2 George Russell Mercedes 1:15.435 +0.009 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.483 +0.057 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.799 +0.373 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.015 +0.589 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.321 +0.895 7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:16.411 +0.985 8 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:16.611 +1.185 9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.631 +1.205 10 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:16.674 +1.248 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:16.934 +1.508 12 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:16.945 +1.519 13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.967 +1.541 14 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:17.020 +1.594 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:17.051 +1.625 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:17.260 +1.834 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:17.538 +2.112 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:18.225 +2.799 19 Alex Albon Williams 1:18.790 +3.364 20 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:19.261 +3.835 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.286 +3.86 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.459 +4.033

Read the full Free Practice 2 session report here.

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