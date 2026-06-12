F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Free Practice 2 – Norris tops Russell in tight session
Complete results from Free Practice 2, the opening hour of track action ahead of this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.
Lando Norris proved fastest by just nine thousandths over George Russell with Oscar Piastri in the other McLaren a close third.
Full F1 results from Free Practice 2 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.426
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.435
|+0.009
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.483
|+0.057
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.799
|+0.373
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:16.015
|+0.589
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.321
|+0.895
|7
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.411
|+0.985
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:16.611
|+1.185
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:16.631
|+1.205
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:16.674
|+1.248
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:16.934
|+1.508
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:16.945
|+1.519
|13
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.967
|+1.541
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:17.020
|+1.594
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:17.051
|+1.625
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:17.260
|+1.834
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:17.538
|+2.112
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:18.225
|+2.799
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:18.790
|+3.364
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:19.261
|+3.835
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:19.286
|+3.86
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19.459
|+4.033
Read the full Free Practice 2 session report here.
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