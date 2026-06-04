Charles Leclerc says he never gave serious consideration to leaving Ferrari, although there were “natural” discussions with other teams.

Ferrari announced in the build-up to the Monaco Grand Prix that Leclerc would continue with the team “for the coming” seasons. PlanetF1.com understands his new contract runs beyond 2030.

Charles Leclerc explains Ferrari contract commitment

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By committing his long-term future to Ferrari, Leclerc removed himself from what’s expected to be an enthralling silly season as several big-name drivers are out of contract.

Last year, Leclerc’s manager, Nicholas Todt, hinted that Monegasque’s name could be in the mix if Ferrari’s new F1 2026 car fell short of expectations.

“A lot of drivers are waiting to see how well each team has adapted and the quality of their car before deciding if they want to stay with their team or move to another team that’s performing better,” Todt told The Straits Times last year.

“Currently, we have a good car, but it’s not sufficient to win the title. We hope next year Ferrari will have a very good car under the new regulations.”

Although Ferrari hasn’t had the pace of the Mercedes F1 car so far this season, the SF-26 package has been the second best. Leclerc sits P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, 13 points down on second-placed George Russell.

The team announced on Wednesday that Leclerc had extended his contract and would remain in red “for the coming” seasons.

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Leclerc, who said it was his “belief” in the project and not just his “love” for the team that was behind his extension, has revealed he never gave serious consideration to leaving Ferrari.

“I have never really evaluated alternatives,” Leclerc insisted to Motorsport Italia.

“There have certainly been conversations, also because after ten years in this paddock, relationships are created that go beyond the simple professional sphere. Sometimes there are discussions that I consider natural, but I can confirm that these are issues that concern Nicolas much more than me.

“As far as I’m concerned, and I want to say it, what I wanted to do has always been very clear.”

That, though, doesn’t mean it won’t happen one day, or that this new contract could even be his last in the sport.

“I love this sport, and I consider myself very lucky to be able to do what I’m doing,” he said. “But it’s difficult to have a clear vision of the future, to imagine how I’ll feel in two, three, five or ten years’ time.

“It depends on so many things.

“Formula 1 has always been the most important thing in my life, but I’m also someone who loves his family, and right now I don’t know where I’ll be or what my situation will be in a few years’ time.

“There could be factors that might influence my overall outlook.”

The newly married 28-year-old was asked whether children could be one of those factors.

“For example, yes,” he said.

But right now, Leclerc could see himself racing in Formula 1 for another two decades.

“If you ask me today what I think, I’d say I’d race in Formula 1 until I’m 45!” he replied. “However, I wouldn’t want to be so certain now and then change my mind in three years’ time.

“I repeat, it’s hard to imagine today what my life will be like in three or five years’ time. But I love Formula 1 so much and I’d like to carry on for as long as possible.”

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