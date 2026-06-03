Charles Leclerc has penned a contract extension with Ferrari that will see him remain a Scuderia driver into the future, but the big question remains of whether or not he will become World Champion with the team.

Ferrari remains without a Drivers’ title since Kimi Raikkonen’s triumph in 2007, and despite eight race victories for the Scuderia so far, Leclerc has not yet put together a sustained title challenge.

Charles Leclerc signs new Ferrari deal: Will he become World Champion one day?

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Having signed as a Ferrari driver in 2019, the Monégasque driver’s best chance so far in his career seemingly came in 2022, when Ferrari got off to a flying start in the ground effect era alongside Red Bull.

While Leclerc traded victories early on with Max Verstappen, it was ultimately Red Bull and the reigning champion that was able to streak clear later in the year, with a series of developments that left Ferrari trailing.

Leclerc’s talent has been undeniable so far in his Ferrari, taking 27 pole positions and 52 podiums to date, but where he and the team has struggled has been converting those podiums into race victories – with eight to his name so far.

He was able to lift his so-called ‘Monaco curse’ with an emotional win back in 2024, though with Mercedes having started the new era of regulations as the clear favourite to challenge for the title, Ferrari will likely need to out-develop the Brackley-based team if it is to have any chance of sustained success in this new era.

While PlanetF1.com understands Leclerc will have plenty of time on his side with this new deal, set to last beyond 2030, the question remains of if he will become a Drivers’ Champion as a Ferrari driver.

He was nicknamed Il Predestinato [‘The Predestined One’] for a reason among the tifosi when his talent became evident, but we are yet to see him compete over a full season.

Our question to you: Do you think he’ll become champion as Ferrari?

Yes or no, vote below – and please let us know your thoughts in the comments as well!

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