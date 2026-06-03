FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has doubled down on his promise to reintroduce V8 engines, adamant the PU would be “simpler, lighter, safer, louder”.

He also reiterated that the power unit would be less dependent on battery power than today’s formula.

FIA president outlines vision for F1’s V8 future

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Last month, Ben Sulayem vowed that the “V8 is coming” back to Formula 1, either in 2030 or 2031.

Formula 1 last used V8 engines in 2013, before switching to turbocharged V6 engines.

While the lack of guttural volume coming from the new power units was the initial complaint from drivers and fans, that concern has since extended to the reliance on battery power, with this year’s V6s adopting a 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power.

Under the FIA president’s plan, Formula 1’s new engine regulation cycle, which begins in 2031 but he’s pushing for 2030, will not only see V8s return but there will also be “very, very minor electrification”.

He doubled down on that promise in a post on Instagram.

Putting forward his promise that the next generation of V8 engines would be “simpler, lighter, safer, louder”, the FIA president wrote: “I am committed to bringing V8s back to Formula 1.”

“Ideally by 2030, but certainly by 2031 as part of the next FIA regulations cycle.

“V8s are lighter, simpler and more cost-effective, while sustainable fuels mean they can remain aligned with our environmental ambitions.

“More importantly, they bring back the unique, visceral sounds that fans around the world associate with Formula 1.”

The post went on to claim that a return to V8s would mean improved braking, cornering, wheel-to-wheel racing and driver feel. There would be “fewer high-voltage systems” and “reduced battery dependency”.

And in what can only be called music to F1 fans’ ears, the FIA president concluded: “Sound is part of Formula 1’s identity – louder, more visceral engines enhance the fan experience.”

Speaking in May when he first announced his engine plans, Ben Sulayem said as per Racingnews365: “It’s coming.

“In 2031, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs [power unit manufacturers]. That’s the regulations.

“But we want to bring it one year earlier, which everyone [externally] now is asking for. When you try to tell them [the PUMs] they say no, but what will come, will come, and it [the power] will come back to the FIA.”

Asked for a timeline, he said: “I’m targeting 2030. One year before the maturity [of the regulations]. It will happen.”

He also revealed there would be minimal battery power involved in the next engine formula, “It will be with a very, very minor electrification, but the main one will be the engine.

“It will not be something like now, which is a 46-54 split. There will be very minimal [electric] power.”

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