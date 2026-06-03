Charles Leclerc has committed his future to Ferrari, with the team announcing a contract extension that will keep the driver at Maranello for “the coming seasons”.

PlanetF1.com understands Leclerc will continue with Ferrari beyond 2030.

Charles Leclerc extends with Ferrari

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Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and entered Formula 1 two years later with the Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo team.

After one year on the grid, he was promoted to Ferrari’s Formula 1 team and has gone on to win eight grands prix on his way to three top-three results in the championship battles.

Yet to win a championship in red or even launch a sustained title fight, Leclerc’s manager Nicholas Todt warned last season that the Monegasque driver would have to consider his options should Ferrari’s all-new 2026 challenge fail to fire.

Leclerc, though, has put an end to speculation about his future by re-signing with the Italian outfit.

“I couldn’t be happier to continue this journey with Scuderia Ferrari HP,” said Leclerc. “It has always been so much more than just a team to me. It’s the team I’ve loved and dreamt of being part of since I was a child, and after all these years it has become a second family.

“Together we’ve shared incredible moments and some tougher ones, but I believe in this team more than ever, and I’m deeply grateful that we will keep pushing side by side toward our shared goal of bringing the World Championship back to Maranello.

“Being a Ferrari driver is a dream, but it’s also a responsibility I never take for granted. I’ll continue to give absolutely everything I have to bring this team back to where it belongs, at the very top, for everyone in Maranello, and above all for the tifosi, whose passion is the heartbeat of this Scuderia.”

At just 28 years old, Leclerc, labelled a “central figure” with the team, is Ferrari’s second-most capped Formula 1 driver and also ranks second for pole positions, behind only Michael Schumacher.

Team principal Fred Vasseur added: “Charles has been part of the Ferrari family for many years now and this renewal feels like something very natural for us.

“Over these seasons we have seen him grow, to become not only one of the strongest drivers in Formula 1, but also a person who is completely at one with the team and everything Ferrari represents.

“We appreciate his talent, we love his determination and the way he approaches every day with the people in the Scuderia, both on and off the track. We know how much this project means to him and we are happy to continue working towards our shared goals.”

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