The early Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast suggests a warm weekend is on the cards for the teams and drivers, as well as those to travel to the race.

Monaco has thrown up all kinds of weather conditions over its long history, with its wet races in particular proving there is perhaps no greater challenge for a Formula 1 driver than navigating those famous streets in the rain.

Monaco Grand Prix weather: What is the weekend’s forecast?

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Friday 5 June [FP1, FP2]

While the forecast is still early at this stage, early signs suggest a complete change from the cold weather which proved so challenging in Montréal last time out.

Warm and sunny conditions are set to welcome the drivers through practice, with consistent temperatures of 24-25°C from late morning into the afternoon to complement both free practice sessions, and offer a warm track temperature to boot – particularly in FP2.

Saturday 6 June [FP3, qualifying]

The warm conditions are set to continue into Saturday, albeit potential for cloud to create an overcast day in Monaco.

The temperatures of 24-25°C are due during both FP3 and qualifying, with those flying laps on Saturday among the most important of the season when it comes to setting up race prospects.

Sunday 7 June [Monaco Grand Prix]

While sun is expected throughout Sunday, including the race, early forecasts suggest an approximate 15% chance of rain during the afternoon, with the Monaco Grand Prix starting at 3pm local time.

Light winds are also expected to accompany the race, with slightly increased air temperatures of around 26°C.

Of course, the forecast is subject to change as the weekend approaches and wears on, so watch this space…

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How has the weather been at previous Monaco Grands Prix?

Sat on the French Riviera, Monaco’s place just north of the Mediterranean means that warm conditions tend to be the default around race time, but the historic wet races around the Principality show that sun is no guarantee.

However, with the race moving back from its traditional end-of-May slot by a couple of weeks this year, the overall average chance of rain is slightly lower.

Average rainfall drops by a third in June compared to Monaco’s May average, along with average daily temperatures being several degrees higher.

The most recent wet outing came in 2023, however, with rain falling towards the end of a gripping race around Monte Carlo.

Fernando Alonso was famously in contention for victory around Monaco that day, but with he and Aston Martin gambling to remain on slicks in his stop, the rain worsened and Alonso was straight back into the pits for intermediates the following lap – with Max Verstappen going on to take a dramatic victory from there.

Despite the threat of rain in Canada last time out, there has still been no representative running on the all-new wet tyre range for 2026 so far, bar tyre testing which has taken place among select teams so far.

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