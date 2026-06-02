Nico Rosberg has spoken out about his battles with Lewis Hamilton in 2016, while the FIA issued its overview of the latest F1 Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has been tipped for success around Monaco and much more – so let us catch you up with all the day’s main headlines.

Lewis Hamilton collisions ‘more my fault’ – Rosberg

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Nico Rosberg went into detail about just how much he changed about his driving in his title-winning 2016 season, in order to overcome Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

There were several high-profile moments of contact between them, not least at Barcelona that season, and the German admitted that, because of Hamilton’s talent, his portion of blame would likely have been the larger.

Rosberg acknowledged on the High Performance Podcast: “I was working very hard on that, visualising myself not yielding and being firm in my position, that was a strong part of my visualisation.

“It’s all these details that add up, and then in the heat of the moment, that preparation helps to hold your ground and not yield, and unfortunately, then of course it led to quite a few crashes and, unfortunately, because Lewis is such a genius, most of the time it was more my fault than his fault.”

Read more: Nico Rosberg: Lewis Hamilton ‘genius’ meant Mercedes crashes were ‘more my fault’

F1 2027 changes agreed in ‘minor’ car tweak

The FIA revealed an overview of the latest F1 Commission meeting, in which ‘minor changes’ were agreed to 2027 machinery on aerodynamics and bodywork.

PlanetF1.com understands this will be with a view to reducing overall downforce on next season’s cars, with an additional day of pre-season testing also having been agreed.

Read more: FIA reveals F1 2027 rule tweaks as ‘minor changes’ agreed

Lando Norris tips Ferrari for Monaco GP success

While Mercedes has been the main force in Formula 1 this season, Lando Norris believes Ferrari will be the team to succeed in Monaco.

Qualifying day in Monte Carlo is arguably the most important Saturday of the season when it comes to setting up race prospects, and Ferrari has had recent success there through Charles Leclerc at his home race.

Calling Ferrari’s performance in low-speed corners ‘far better than anyone else’, Norris feels that could play into the Scuderia’s hands this weekend.

Read more: Lando Norris makes Ferrari prediction for Monaco Grand Prix

Hamilton confirms main Ferrari SF-26 weakness

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton confirmed the Ferrari SF-26 is “massively down” on power compared to Mercedes, which appears to be the fastest PU in the field by comparison.

With Monaco being “the one track that power is not king”, however, there could yet be hope for him and Ferrari this weekend.

Read more: ‘Massively down’ – Lewis Hamilton confirms main Ferrari weakness to Mercedes W17

‘New back’ needed for Max Verstappen?

Max Verstappen joked he may need to ‘order a new back’ around the bumps of Monaco this weekend, given how his Red Bull does not take well to uneven surfaces.

He is not yet sure as to the root cause of why the RB22 does not handle bumps particularly well, with the team set to look into the issue to help his and Isack Hadjar’s ride in the car.

Read more: ‘Order a new back’ – Verstappen issues Monaco warning over Red Bull RB22 bouncing issue

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