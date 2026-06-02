Lando Norris completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a McLaren 750S during Formula 1’s calendar break, with McLaren now releasing onboard footage of the run.

The full lap, recorded on the ‘Green Hell’ circuit and uploaded to YouTube, saw Norris describe the experience as “the most fun I’ve had all year”.

Lando Norris Nürburgring Nordschleife onboard shared in ‘bucket list’ moment

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Norris was at the Nürburgring in April to conduct tyre testing for Formula 1’s tyre suppliers, Pirelli, around the Grand Prix layout, as most recently used by Formula 1 in 2020.

However, he also took his 750S model around the Nordschleife in what was a career – and life – first, navigating his first lap around the circuit among members of the public.

The track famously opens up for the public to drive a lap of the world-famous circuit at certain times of year, and Norris found traffic as soon as he looked to exit the pit lane, too, remarking “holy s***” as he searched for a gap before Turn 1.

Commenting his way around the lap, Norris looked through his window and said “what a legend” upon seeing a Skoda family car on track, exclaiming “you’re my hero” at the driver as he made his way by.

Heading through the famous Caracciola-Karussell – the circuit’s most recognisable corner, a beaming smile came across the Briton’s face as he said “I’ve always wanted to do this.”

Pulling back into the pit lane, Norris added that a lap of the Nordschleife is now “ticked off my bucket list”, and he enthused when later asked about the experience at the Miami Grand Prix.

“Honestly, it was the most fun I’ve had all year. It was also so much fun because it’s a track I’ve driven a lot in Gran Turismo and iRacing,” he said.

“I’ve known the Nordschleife from the simulator for years. It’s one of those tracks that everyone wants to drive. Whether you’re a racing driver or not – it’s always cool to do it because it’s so unique.

“In my McLaren, it was scary and fun at the same time. But the Nordschleife is a track where you can have a lot of fun with any car.”

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The team also shared separate footage of Norris’ teammate, Oscar Piastri, taking in a lap of his own around the Nordschleife. He was understandably not quite as talkative, however…

Given his lap took place in the wet, the Australian quipped with a smile that the conditions made the circuit “sketchy as f***” to drive.

“Turns out when it’s wet and cold, it’s very, very, very slippery,” Piastri observed in an earlier video released by McLaren.

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