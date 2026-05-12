Lando Norris said driving his McLaren 750S round the Nordschleife was “the most fun I’ve had all year” in a hint that he may one day compete there.

F1 drivers at the Nürburgring is a hot topic at the moment, given Max Verstappen’s momentous debut at the 24-hour race, and fellow world champion Norris has left a hint that he may also go down that route.

Lando Norris reflects on Nürburgring trip

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Norris was in action during the spring break for a Pirelli tyre test round the Nürburgring and also used the occasion to cover some road car racing on the Nordschleife.

Driving his own McLaren 750S, Norris took to the ‘Green Hell’ track and was left beaming after the experience.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Norris was asked about his trip and said it was “the most fun I’ve had all year.”

“Honestly, it was the most fun I’ve had all year. It was also so much fun because it’s a track I’ve driven a lot in Gran Turismo and iRacing,” he said.

“I’ve known the Nordschleife from the simulator for years. It’s one of those tracks that everyone wants to drive. Whether you’re a racing driver or not – it’s always cool to do it because it’s so unique.”

“In my McLaren, it was scary and fun at the same time. But the Nordschleife is a track where you can have a lot of fun with any car.”

Norris’ comments come at a time when F1 drivers, including the reigning world champion, are not very impressed with the current regulations which they have suggested are too artificial when it comes to overtaking and battery deployment.

Even a change made by the FIA and F1 over the break has not convinced Norris who said the sport was “not to the level.”

“It’s a small step in the right direction, but it’s not to the level that Formula 1 should still be at yet,” Norris said.

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“I think we said still in qualifying, if you go flat out everywhere and you try pushing like you were in previous years, you still just get penalised for it. You still can’t be flat out everywhere. It’s not about being as early on throttle everywhere.

“You should never get penalised for that kind of thing and you still do.

“So honestly, I don’t really think you can fix that.

“You just have to get rid of the battery. So hopefully in a few years, that’s the case.”

This weekend, Verstappen will compete in the 24 Hours of Nordschleife for the first time and Norris said he would be tuning in to watch the Dutchman.

“It’s the 24 Hours of Nordschleife, one of the best races in the world,” he said. “I’ll definitely be tuning in, maybe not for the entire 24 hours, but as much as possible.

“And of course, I’ll be supporting Max because he’s a driver I greatly respect.

“I’ve enjoyed watching him and Christopher Haase battle it out over the past few weeks. So, I’ll definitely be watching.”

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