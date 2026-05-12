Fernando Alonso was recently spotted at the wheel of a Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde, driving around the streets of Monaco.

It has since come to light that this unique car is the two-time world champion’s latest purchase and came with quite the eye-watering price tag.

Fernando Alonso takes delivery of rare Pagani Zonda in Monaco

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A video did the rounds on social media, one showing Alonso at the port in Monaco to receive his new supercar. It is an impressive one-of-one machine, a bespoke Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Diamante Verde.

💎 Así recibió y examinó Fernando Alonso el exclusivo Pagani Zonda ⚓️ Fue a recibirlo al muelle del Parking de la Digue al amanecer, con la ilusión de un niño 🇩🇪 Llegó con matrícula alemana personalizada y posteriormente le pusieron una de Mónacopic.twitter.com/DWCBq9chP2 https://t.co/ZqvfgnCILC — Nachez (@Nachez98) May 7, 2026

The delivery was made by Mechatronick.

In a post on its Instagram account, the German firm wrote: “A few weeks ago, we were back in Monaco for yet another special delivery, this time delivering the outstanding Pagani Zonda Diamante Verde.

“We are very proud that it has found its new home with none other than motorsport legend @fernandoalo_oficial.

“This is pure automotive royalty, and our congratulations go to Fernando for adding another unicorn to his garage, even though that means this benchmark will be hard to beat.”

Alonso is reported to have paid in the region of €10 million for this striking Zonda, roughly $11.7 million.

This car is powered by a Mercedes-AMG 7.3-litre V12 engine which churns out 760 horsepower.

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Alonso is a known collector of supercars. His artillery is believed to include a Mercedes CLK GTR, worth $10 million, while a Ferrari 512 TR, Aston Martin Valkyrie and Aston Martin DBX S also feature.

Alonso sold his Ferrari Enzo at auction for a whopping €5.4million [£4.6m] in June 2023.

Alonso is not the only Formula 1 star to have stretched his financial muscles recently.

Charles Leclerc, along with his wife Alexandra, recently launched a new superyacht in the Italian port city of La Spezia, valued at around €11 million ($13m).

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