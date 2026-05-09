Charles Leclerc, along with his wife Alexandra, launched a new superyacht as the Ferrari driver added a new purchase away from the track.

The Leclercs recently launched their new vessel in the Italian port city of La Spezia, with custom details having been chosen in what is the second Riva model to have been purchased by the Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc launches personalised superyacht

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The company shared a video of the Leclercs, along with their dog Leo, in attendance as Riva’s staff shared the moment of the 102′ Corsaro Super taking to the water for the first time.

Alexandra did the honours in officially launching the boat, honouring maritime tradition in breaking a bottle of champagne across the bow ahead of its transfer to the water for good luck on her maiden voyage.

The 102′ Corsaro Super, valued at roughly €11million online, has been personalised to Leclerc’s taste on the exterior, and the Ferrari driver has also had an influence on interior design touches, as well as the yacht’s furnishings.

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While a top speed of 28 knots (32mph) is a much steadier speed than Leclerc is accustomed to in Formula 1, the boat’s engines provide 2638 horsepower for propulsion at sea, alongside appurtenances such as a fully equipped bar unit and beach club area while aboard.

Leclerc is already the owner of another model in the Riva collection, the 82′ Diva, and has expanded his seafaring collection in his time off from the Formula 1 paddock.

Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi said of the purchase: “Charles’s passion for Riva, which is of course reciprocal, is a testament to quality and beauty that we welcome with boundless joy.

“If such a formidable driver and icon of style and elegance chooses once again one of our boats, it means that Riva, and in this case the magnificent 102’ Corsaro Super, offers unrivalled standards of beauty, liveability and technology.

“Many thanks once again Charles, have fun and enjoy the water on your new Riva!”

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