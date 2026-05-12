George Russell has revealed he once floated the idea of taking an F1 car to the Nurburgring Nordschleife in pursuit of the outright lap record.

But it clearly didn’t go in the Mercedes driver’s favour, with Russell suggesting Toto Wolff vetoed the concept.

George Russell reveals vetoed Nurburgring F1 record attempt

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Motor racing’s ‘Green Hell’ is the next big event on the racing calendar, with four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen taking part in the iconic 24-hour race.

The Nurburgring 24 Hours is held on a combination of the Nordschleife and the GP-Strecke circuits for a combined lap length of more than 25km.

Verstappen will contest the race in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO alongside his teammates Lucas Auer, Dani Juncadella, and Jules Gounon.

Not only have entries for the race been completely filled, but the event has sold out for the first time in its history.

Such has been the Red Bull driver’s enthusiasm and thrill at racing on the famed venue that his fellow Formula 1 drivers have taken note.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who drove his own McLaren 750S on the Nordschleife circuit when he was there for a Pirelli tyre test, declared that was the “most fun I’ve had all year,” while Russell has revealed he asked Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff for a run on the icon circuit.

Not just for fun and giggles, but for the lap record.

The fastest lap ever on the Nordschleife is a 5:19.546 that was set by Timo Bernhard in a Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo in 2018. The fastest production car lap is 6:35.183 in a Mercedes-AMG ONE in 2022.

Russell wants to set the F1 record.

More on Formula 1’s ‘fun’ at the Nürburgring

The unseen Max Verstappen trick that has already stunned a Nürburgring legend

Lando Norris drops Nürburgring hint after ‘most fun all year’ admission

“I did watch Max’s race at the Nordschleife. The Nordschleife is something that one day I’d love to do – without doubt,” the Mercedes driver told PlanetF1.com and other media.

“I have driven it before. I’ve driven hundreds of laps on the sim around the Nordschleife, so I don’t know when that day will be.

“I did once try having a conversation with Toto about putting the F1 car around there and breaking the all-time lap record.”

That dream, though, is on hold for now as Russell chases the a maiden Formula 1 world title.

“But right now,” he continued, “I’m focused on trying to win an F1 world championship.

“Hopefully when I got four under my belt, I’ll go and race the Nordschleife during my F1 season too.”

Put to him by PlanetF1.com that Wolff said ‘no’ to the Nordschleife, Russell replied with a chuckle: “We need to find a way to raise the right height. Maybe one day!”

Russell is second in this year’s Drivers’ Championship, 20 points down on his teammate Kimi Antonelli, and 31 ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: George Russell names wish list for next F1 regulations including V8 engine