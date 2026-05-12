Max Verstappen made comedian Jimmy Fallon the butt of his own joke after making fun of the Dutchman’s surname, only for the driver to threaten to walk away from the skit.

Fallon attended his first-ever Formula 1 grand prix last week, spending time in the Miami paddock courtesy of Red Bull’s engine partner Ford.

Max Verstappen reacts to awkward Jimmy Fallon joke in awkward Miami F1 interview skit

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Fallon recorded a sketch with the Red Bull drivers, Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, for his Tonight Show in which he took made might of Verstappen’s surname.

But the driver, who is notorious for not enjoying interviews, had the last word.

Telling them, “thanks for doing this, thanks for being here,” Verstappen replied with a smile: “I love being here.”

Fallon: “Max Verstappen, yeah like Ver-stopping at the store, Ver-stopping to get coffee, you know?”

Verstappen hit back: “Ver-stopping this interview! Yeah!”

Full video. At the end, a chance to win a 2026 Bronco Badlands S.U.V. and other prizes. 🏆🚙🏁 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/RWp1xciXQ4 — Catherine 🍀 🇫🇷 Paris (@What_s_Up_You) May 8, 2026

Fans were praising Verstappen for his clapback at the comedian.

“Not even joking one bit,” wrote one fan on social media, while another declared: “Max has zero filter and I love it.”

“Funnier than Fallon… okay the bar was low,” continued the comments, with Verstappen proclaimed as “always the killer, both on car and his mouth.”

As the somewhat chaotic interview continued, Verstappen and Isack Hadjar walked off from the skit as the Ford F-150 Raptor R took centre stage.

Ahead of the sketch in Miami, Fallon had been savaged on social media when his notes were revealed online.

“And now I’m joined by two of my favourite drivers in the world – they’re part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team.

“It’s Max Verstappen and Ee-Zack Hadge-Ar!”

While some fans criticised Fallon for needing Isack Hadjar’s name spelt out phonetically, others applauded him for not butchering the pronunciation of the French-Algerian driver’s name.

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It was an entertaining weekend at the track for Fallon, who was interviewed by Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle during his traditional grid walk.

That too did not pan out as Brundle expected.

“Oh my God! Martin Brundle! I love you!” an excitable Fallon enthused as he shook Brundle’s hand.

“What do you need? Can I get anything for you? Are you having fun?”

Brundle joked back: “I need some lines, I need everything.”

Little did he know he’d also need a clean microphone sock as Fallon reached over, grabbed the mic and bit the sock and pulled it off with his teeth.

Putting it back on Brundle’s mic, the Briton told Fallon: “You can keep that.”

As the over-excitable interview continued, Brundle jokingly warned Fallon: “Do not take my mic sock again.”

Brundle subsequently took to X to say that he had “never wondered what a branded microphone sock tastes like”, with Fallon responding: “Martin Brundle, by the way… your microphone tastes delicious!”

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