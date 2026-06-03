Aston Martin has revealed a one-off Monaco GP livery, with a significant change of colour scheme for the weekend around the Principality.

The team says that its livery will “visibly change colour” as it makes its way around Monte Carlo, with an iridescent finish and specialist wrap material used for the first time in the team’s history.

Aston Martin Monaco GP livery revealed with colour-changing effect

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Aston Martin put the livery together in collaboration with its sponsors, Maaden, with the colour-changing element of the weekend’s bespoke paintwork “symbolising the transformation of raw materials into advanced technology.”

Keeping the majority of the rear of the car in its standard green paintwork, the whole front wing and sidepod are has the new finish attached, alongside the area behind the air duct.

The Silverstone-based team has followed McLaren in revealing a one-off livery for the Monaco Grand Prix, and Aston Martin’s change of colour scheme is also set to take to the drivers’ suits for the weekend, along with the helmets of the team’s number one mechanics.

Aston Martin’s managing director commercial, Jefferson Slack, said of the new livery: “This weekend, we are proud to celebrate our Principal Partner Maaden through this unique livery takeover at the Monaco Grand Prix.

“More than a livery alone, the whole campaign highlights the important role Maaden plays in shaping and transforming materials into components we all use – including in the world of Formula 1.

“We look forward to seeing the striking Maaden design on the streets of Monaco this weekend.”

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“Minerals power the modern world – yet mining remains one of its most underestimated industries. That changes now,” added Bob Wilt, Maaden chief executive.

“Our partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team gives us a global stage to prove it.

“We want the next generation of engineers, geologists, innovators and problem-solvers to see that the materials shaping the future are forged deep in the earth. And Maaden is at the heart of that story.

“With ‘From Rock to Racetrack’ we’re bringing that to life: how the metals and minerals we extract show up in the technology, infrastructure and innovation driving the world forward. This is more than a campaign. It’s a challenge – to look at mining , and Maaden, differently.”

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