Charles Leclerc shared an open message with the Tifosi after signing a fresh contract extension at Ferrari ‘for the coming seasons’ ahead.

Leclerc acknowledged that, while “people will always question your decisions in Formula 1”, his “answer was always clear” when it came to extending his stay as a Ferrari driver.

Charles Leclerc shares emotional message after Ferrari deal extended

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PlanetF1.com understands this new contract is set to take Leclerc’s stay at Ferrari beyond the 2030 season, having first joined the Scuderia in 2019.

Leclerc rose through the junior ranks as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy, and after only one season with Sauber in 2018, he was promoted to partner Sebastian Vettel at the Scuderia.

He quickly signed a five-year contract extension – the longest contract handed to a driver in Ferrari history – before subsequent deals to continue in red for the foreseeable future.

This latest contract will see him race well into future seasons as a Ferrari driver,

“When I joined Ferrari, I was a kid living a dream,” he wrote.

“Like so many drivers before me, I grew up knowing that Ferrari was something bigger. IS something bigger.

“Not just a symbol. It is a passion that I felt long before I even got close to a red suit.

“When there is something that you love and dream about, day and night, when that becomes reality, it can’t just mean only racing, it means family. And incredibly over the last 10 years, it has become just that.

“Together, we’ve experienced some of the most emotional moments of my life. Victories I will never forget and difficult moments that hurt deeply. And maybe that is exactly what makes this bond so special.

“I know that people will always question your decisions in Formula 1. But when it comes to this, for me, the answer was always clear.

“Because I believe in this bond with all my heart. In what this team represents, far beyond racing. And I believe that loyalty and trust… absolutely matter!

“In a world where everything moves quickly, those values mean even more to me today.

“This renewal is not only about the future. It is also about everything we have already lived together and the legacy we continue to carry.

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“Being a Ferrari driver is a privilege and a responsibility that I never take for granted. I will continue to give absolutely everything I have to help bring this team back to where it belongs: to the very top.

“To everyone in Maranello who, the people who give everything to this team day in and day out, thank you. And to the tifosi, your passion is a big part of why Ferrari is so special and your support over these years has meant much more than I can put into words.

“The dream is still alive, and I’m proud to continue chasing it together with you.

“Forza Ferrari.”

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