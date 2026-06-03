Kevin Magnussen is set to make his NASCAR debut, at the inaugural Cup Series race around the Coronado Street Course in San Diego.

The former McLaren and Haas driver will be running in the Project91 Trackhouse Racing entry, which has also seen the likes of Kimi Raikkonen and three-time Supercars champion, Shane van Gisbergen, debut in the series.

Kevin Magnussen NASCAR debut to come in San Diego

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Magnussen has enjoyed a varied racing career since his departure from Formula 1 in 2024, signing a factory deal with BMW’s endurance programme, earning his first World Endurance Championship podium at its most recent round at Spa.

The Dane already competes in the United States by operating a dual programme between WEC and IMSA, and will add NASCAR to his driving experience for the first time on 21st June in California.

“I’m incredibly excited and honoured to have the opportunity to compete in NASCAR,” the former Haas driver said.

“What Justin Marks and Trackhouse have done with Project91 is unique.

“To provide drivers from outside of the NASCAR world with a chance to compete at this level. I’m proud to have this opportunity.

“I’ve already spent time with the team in North Carolina – meeting everyone, doing the seat fit, going through pit stop procedures and all the details that come with preparing for a NASCAR weekend.

“They’re an awesome group of people, incredibly dedicated, and just as excited about this debut as I am. I really can’t wait to get to San Diego and experience it all for the first time.”

“I’m thrilled to be able to bring back PROJECT91 again this year, especially at San Diego,” added the initiative’s creator, Justin Marks.

“We were waiting for the right opportunity with the right partner and driver to bring this PROJECT91 entry to fruition. Qualcomm is a worldwide brand, and Kevin Magnussen is a global driver, and both are elements we look for when it comes to running PROJECT91.”

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