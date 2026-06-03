EA Sports has announced that the 2026 Season Pack, a major downloadable update to the F1 25 video game, has been made available.

This sees players now able to access a host of features specific to the 2026 season, with the next ‘full’ game due to arrive in 2027.

F1 25 receives major 2026 season update

This update will incorporate the newest regulations, cars, driver line-ups, adding Audi and Cadillac to be among playable teams, as well as a virtual version of the Madring, the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid, being available to play, before the drivers take to the track in real life.

The nature of the new regulations is such that a dedicated game that will incorporate true-to-life physics will be available next season, with the 2026 Season Pack helping bridge the gap for players until 2027.

That said, smaller, lighter cars have been added into this newest downloadable pack, with ‘Overtake’ and ‘Boost’ modes available to players in line with the 2026 regulations, along with improved assist options.

The newest update is rolling out across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, while anyone buying the game for the first time will be able to purchase the 2026 Season Edition, which incorporates all the new features.

Driver ratings have also been updated, which take into account drivers’ experience, racecraft, awareness and pace to form an overall rating.

Max Verstappen tops this chart, with Arvid Lindblad, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez all added to the game – or re-added, in the case of Bottas and Perez.

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Driver ratings:

1: Max Verstappen – 95

2: Lando Norris – 94

3: George Russell – 93

4: Charles Leclerc – 92

5: Lewis Hamilton – 91

6: Oscar Piastri – 91

7: Fernando Alonso – 90

8: Carlos Sainz – 86

9: Alex Albon – 85

10: Sergio Perez – 85

11: Nico Hulkenberg – 85

12: Pierre Gasly – 84

13: Valtteri Bottas – 84

14: Esteban Ocon – 84

15: Kimi Antonelli – 83

16: Isack Hadjar – 83

17: Oliver Bearman – 83

18: Gabriel Bortoleto – 80

19: Liam Lawson – 79

20: Lance Stroll – 77

21: Franco Colapinto – 73

22: Arvid Lindblad – 68

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