The FIA has announced a last-minute change ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, reducing the curfew period by three hours for the six team members charged with tyre fitting.

The time has been reduced “due to the unique logistical challenges” of the Monte Carlo street race.

FIA announces rule change for the Monaco GP

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Although the Monaco Grand Prix is not the only street circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, it, like Las Vegas, is opened to the public at the end of every day.

It makes it a little bit more difficult to ensure smooth running 24/7 as the teams need unfiltered access to the garages from Wednesday through to Sunday night.

There is, however, a curfew in place at all grand prix weekends.

Restricted Period 1 commences 42 hours prior to FP1 and ends 29 hours prior to FP1, while Period 2, begins 18 hours prior to FP1 and ends 4 hours before FP1.

During these time periods, operational personnel are not permitted within the confines of the circuit.

For Monaco, motorsport’s governing body has tweaked the curfew hours by reducing the period by three hours, but only for the six team personnel charged with tyre fitting.

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The FIA statement read: “Due to the unique logistical challenges presented by the Monaco GP the following concessions will be made:

“On the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, for this Competition only, the curfew period will be reduced by a period of three (3) hours for a maximum of six (6) operational personnel for the sole purpose of tyre preparations post tyre fitting from the tyre supplier.

“Teams must nominate the six operational personnel, informing the FIA in writing by email, no later than the start of curfew on the appropriate day.”

It is not the only change that the FIA has made for the Monaco weekend, as there also won’t be a Straight Mode zone.

Given the close confines of the Monte Carlo street circuit, the short start/finish straight between Anthony Noghes and Sainte Devote was the one DRS zone with the previous generation of cars.

But while Straight Mode has effectively replaced DRS, it will not be available this weekend.

The drivers will still be able to utilise Overtake Mode when within one second of the car in front in the same area of the circuit.

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