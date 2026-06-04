Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey is set to return to trackside duties with the team at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Newey, who was appointed Aston Martin team principal ahead of the F1 2026 season, has not attended a race since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Adrian Newey set to make Monaco Grand Prix appearance with Aston Martin

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Reports last month claimed that the 67-year-old was recovering at home after a recent bout of illness, which had seen Newey hospitalised.

Newey made his first trackside appearance with Aston Martin in Monaco last year following the completion of his high-profile move from Red Bull.

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And Mike Krack, the former Aston Martin team principal who now acts as the team’s chief trackside officer, has indicated that Newey will make his first appearance at a race for three months this weekend.

Asked when Newey will next appear trackside, Krack told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets on Thursday: “You will see.

“I think we’ll see him this weekend, so it’s good. It’s good because he has a lot of experience also here.

“Many race wins here, so I think there is certainly one or the other advice that we can get that would bring us forward, so we’re looking forward to that.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Newey is set to arrive in Monaco on Thursday evening and is expected to attend other events later this season.

It emerged in March that Newey was never expected to attend every race of the F1 2026 season despite his promotion to team principal.

His schedule is understood to be similar to that of his immediate predecessor, Andy Cowell, who attended between 10 and 14 races per season.

Newey’s choice of the races he attends is believed to depend on where he feels he can bring most value to the team.

PlanetF1.com revealed in March that Newey is expected to vacate the role of Aston Martin team boss in due course, having led the search for a long-term successor since his own appointment last November.

Jonathan Wheatley, the Audi F1 team principal who previously worked with Newey at Red Bull, emerged as the prime candidate to take on the role.

The Audi F1 team went on to confirm the departure of Wheatley less than 48 hours later.

Newey told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Australia that the team principal’s role was proving “a little bit” distracting from his core responsibilities on the design and development side.

Following a challenging start to the season, which saw the AMR26 car hamstrung by severe vibrations from its new Honda engine, Aston Martin has made small progress over recent weeks.

Honda’s vibration issue has been eradicated after the Japanese manufacturer introduced a number of ‘countermeasures’, with Aston Martin reaching the finish with at least one car at the last three races.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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