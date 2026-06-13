F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Qualifying – Russell on top as McLaren struggles

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Full F1 results from qualifying for the 2026 Barcelona GP.

Full F1 results from qualifying for the 2026 Barcelona GP.

Complete results from the all-important qualifying hour for the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.

George Russell claimed provisional pole in Qualifying 2 from Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, while McLaren struggled for initial pace.

Full F1 results from Qualifying at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

The session remains in progress. Follow our live updates.

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Qualifying 1 over George Russell while Fernando Alonso was the slowest of the 22 cars in the session.

Pos Name Team Q1 Q2
1 George Russell Mercedes 1:15.717 1:15.228
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.964 1:15.281
3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:15.977 1:15.295
4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.287 1:15.361
5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.625 1:15.418
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.352 1:15.484
7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.138 1:15.518
8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.673 1:15.585
9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:16.427 1:15.754
10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:16.066 1:15.768
11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:16.425 1:15.840
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:16.616 1:16.001
13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:16.590 1:16.191
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:16.599 1:16.261
15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:16.571 1:16.389
16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:16.881 1:17.827
17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:17.073
18 Alex Albon Williams 1:17.424
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:17.545
20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:17.757
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.758
22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.815

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Barcelona GP

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