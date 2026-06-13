F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Qualifying – Russell on top as McLaren struggles
Complete results from the all-important qualifying hour for the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.
George Russell claimed provisional pole in Qualifying 2 from Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, while McLaren struggled for initial pace.
Full F1 results from Qualifying at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
The session remains in progress. Follow our live updates.
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Qualifying 1 over George Russell while Fernando Alonso was the slowest of the 22 cars in the session.
|Pos
|Name
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.717
|1:15.228
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.964
|1:15.281
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:15.977
|1:15.295
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.287
|1:15.361
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:15.625
|1:15.418
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.352
|1:15.484
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.138
|1:15.518
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.673
|1:15.585
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:16.427
|1:15.754
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:16.066
|1:15.768
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.425
|1:15.840
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:16.616
|1:16.001
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:16.590
|1:16.191
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:16.599
|1:16.261
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:16.571
|1:16.389
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:16.881
|1:17.827
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:17.073
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:17.424
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:17.545
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:17.757
|21
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:18.758
|22
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.815
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