F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Qualifying – Russell on top as McLaren struggles

Complete results from the all-important qualifying hour for the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.

George Russell claimed provisional pole in Qualifying 2 from Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli, while McLaren struggled for initial pace.

Full F1 results from Qualifying at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

The session remains in progress. Follow our live updates.

Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Qualifying 1 over George Russell while Fernando Alonso was the slowest of the 22 cars in the session.

Pos Name Team Q1 Q2 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:15.717 1:15.228 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.964 1:15.281 3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:15.977 1:15.295 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:16.287 1:15.361 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:15.625 1:15.418 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.352 1:15.484 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:16.138 1:15.518 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:16.673 1:15.585 9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:16.427 1:15.754 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:16.066 1:15.768 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:16.425 1:15.840 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:16.616 1:16.001 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:16.590 1:16.191 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:16.599 1:16.261 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:16.571 1:16.389 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:16.881 1:17.827 17 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:17.073 18 Alex Albon Williams 1:17.424 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:17.545 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:17.757 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:18.758 22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.815

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