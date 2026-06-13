‘Towelgate’, the tongue-in-cheek scandal of F1 2026, has been resolved after Kim Kardashian gifted Kimi Antonelli a new towel after walking off with the Mercedes driver’s towel in Monaco.

Antonelli won the Monaco Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton and received the winner’s trophy from Monaco’s Prince Albert. But amidst the celebrations, he also lost something – his towel.

‘To Kimi from Kim’

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A white towel had been placed on the No.1 stand where Antonelli could towel himself off after the Grand Prix.

But Kim, who was at the race to support her partner Hamilton, absconded with it as she grabbed it to wipe her hands and face.

Mercedes took the mickey out of it, putting out a video of Antonelli asking where his towel is. George Russell even got involved.

Antonelli was also asked about it during Thursday’s FIA press conference at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“No, still looking for it,” he explained.

‘Towelgate’, though, has now been resolved.

Although Antonelli’s Monaco Grand Prix has not been returned, and likely won’t be, Kim replaced it with a personally embroidered new towel.

“To Kimi from Kim”

The video was posted on Mercedes’ Instagram, with Antonelli replying: “Thank you Kim.”

Championship leader Antonelli was fifth quickest in Friday’s practice for the Barcelona Grand Prix, where he’s looking to extend his winning streak to six grands prix.

Lando Norris set the pace in FP2 with a 1:15.426, putting him 0.009s ahead of George Russell with Oscar Piastri a further 0.048s down.

Antonelli, who leads the championship by 66 points ahead of Hamilton, was almost six tenths off the pace.

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