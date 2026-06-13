F1 results: Barcelona Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 – Russell in control in Spain
Complete results from Free Practice 3, the final hour of track action ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.
George Russell was fasted in hot conditions in Barcelona to lead Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc by two-tenths, the latter in a heavily revised Ferrari.
Full F1 results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Diff
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:15.679
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:15.893
|+0.214
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.922
|+0.243
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:15.925
|+0.246
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:16.381
|+0.702
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.434
|+0.755
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:16.500
|+0.821
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:16.684
|+1.005
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:16.961
|+1.282
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.020
|+1.341
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:17.027
|+1.348
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:17.324
|+1.645
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:17.583
|+1.904
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:17.625
|+1.946
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:17.730
|+2.051
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:18.040
|+2.361
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:18.391
|+2.712
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:18.412
|+2.733
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:18.691
|+3.012
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:19.496
|+3.817
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:19.962
|+4.283
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:20.103
|+4.424
Read the full Free Practice 3 session report here.
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