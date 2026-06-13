Complete results from Free Practice 3, the final hour of track action ahead of qualifying for this weekend’s F1 Barcelona Grand Prix.

George Russell was fasted in hot conditions in Barcelona to lead Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc by two-tenths, the latter in a heavily revised Ferrari.

Full F1 results from Free Practice 3 at the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Pos Driver Team Time Diff 1 George Russell Mercedes 1:15.679 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:15.893 +0.214 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.922 +0.243 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:15.925 +0.246 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:16.381 +0.702 6 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:16.434 +0.755 7 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:16.500 +0.821 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:16.684 +1.005 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:16.961 +1.282 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:17.020 +1.341 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:17.027 +1.348 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:17.324 +1.645 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:17.583 +1.904 14 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:17.625 +1.946 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:17.730 +2.051 16 Esteban Ocon Haas 1:18.040 +2.361 17 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:18.391 +2.712 18 Alex Albon Williams 1:18.412 +2.733 19 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:18.691 +3.012 20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:19.496 +3.817 21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:19.962 +4.283 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:20.103 +4.424

Read the full Free Practice 3 session report here.

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