At a time when Fernando Alonso is mulling over his Aston Martin and Formula 1 future, rumours of a return to Alpine continue to gather momentum.

However, Alonso has been warned against leaving Aston Martin for such a move. Said warning comes from Juan Pablo Montoya, who fears a fresh Alonso career mistake if the Spaniard were to wave goodbye to Aston Martin, and the Adrian Newey-led team then puts a “rocketship” on the track.

Fernando Alonso urged against Aston Martin to Alpine switch

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Alonso, approaching his 45th birthday, is out of contract at the end of the season. He is considering his future.

One may have thought that his options were simple. Pursue a new Aston Martin contract, or retire from Formula 1. Not exactly.

Speculation linking Alonso with a shock return to Alpine is gathering steam.

Alonso has an extensive history with ‘Team Enstone’. He won his two world championships with the squad under its Renault identity.

Alonso returned to Renault in 2008 for a two-season spell, and was back again in 2021, as he re-entered Formula 1 to drive for the team now known as Alpine.

Alonso is managed by Alpine advisor and de facto team boss Flavio Briatore and could make a sensational return to Enstone, it has been rumoured.

It is a move which Montoya, seven times a grand prix winner, believes Alonso should not make.

Alonso’s current team, Aston Martin, has suffered an underwhelming start to F1 2026 and its new alliance with Honda. Aston Martin comfortably locked-out the back row in Barcelona, while neither Alonso nor Lance Stroll made it to the chequered flag.

Alpine, meanwhile, sits fifth in the Constructors’ standings. Pierre Gasly made the podium in Monaco, marking Alpine’s best result of the season so far.

Alpine therefore sounds appealing, but Montoya worries that Alonso could cost himself the chance to drive a much-improved Aston Martin, if he made that move to Alpine for F1 2027.

Aston Martin has snubbed smaller upgrades in favour of crafting a major package for the AMR26. That is due to arrive over the summer.

The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car designed by Adrian Newey, who has contributed to 26 world championship wins with his F1 car designs.

Montoya is widely quoted as having told AS Colombia: “I’d rather see Fernando stay put than go to Alpine.

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“If Alpine were winning races or fighting for the podium, then I’d say, go for it. Alpine have made a very good step forward, but there are no guarantees they will be able to take the next step.

“It’s like Williams – last year, Williams made a huge leap forward, and we all expected them to be right in the thick of the fight by now. But they’ve gone in the opposite direction.

“So just imagine, if he leaves… That’s happened to Fernando before – he was at McLaren when they were doing terribly; he left and McLaren started performing better. That can happen again.

“He’s at Aston, and he might leave Aston, and suddenly they come out with a rocketship next year.”

Alonso is hoping that Aston Martin’s long-awaited AMR26 upgrade package will fire the team back into the midfield battle.

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Continue reading: Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin’s upgrade hope after miserable start to 2026