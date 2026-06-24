Williams has announced that Luke Browning will drive Carlos Sainz’s car in FP1 at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Browning was appointed Williams’ reserve driver for the F1 2026 season after finishing fourth in the 2025 F2 standings.

Carlos Sainz to sit out Austrian Grand Prix FP1

The British driver is combining his Williams reserve duties with a race seat in the Japan-based Super Formula series, with the 24-year-old sitting eighth after the opening four rounds.

Under F1’s rules, teams are required to field a rookie driver – defined as drivers who have made no more than two grand prix starts – in four FP1 sessions, two in each car, over the course of a season.

Williams announced earlier this month that Browning, who made three FP1 appearances with the team last season, would drive the FW48 in first practice at the Barcelona and Austrian grands prix.

Browning had been set to deputise for Sainz’s teammate Alex Albon in Barcelona before an electrical problem prevented him from recording a lap.

Carlos Sainz vs Alex Albon: Williams head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Williams has confirmed that Browning will return to the cockpit in place of Sainz in Austria this weekend.

In a post to social media, the team wrote: “Looking forward to seeing Luke in the car this Friday in Austria.”

In an interview with PlanetF1.com and other select media earlier this month, Browning insisted that there is no pressure on him to deliver fast lap times during his FP1 appearances.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if he views his practice outings as an audition for a potential future race seat, Browning said: “Obviously, it’s important for me to start performing in these free practices.

“There’s no pressure necessarily on lap times, but it’s just showing that I’m ready to get in a seat if I’m needed.

“That’s not necessarily pressure from above, that’s just what I apply about myself. I want to hold myself to a good standard and make sure that I’m ready when I get in.

“I feel ready now, I feel fit enough.

“I’ve done Super Formula, obviously it is super good for neck strength.

“And with the TPC testing that I’ve been doing, I feel ready to drive a Formula 1 car now.

“It’s just whether the opportunity comes around.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com earlier this month, multiple sources have indicated that Sainz is questioning his future at Williams in light of the team’s troubled start to the season.

Sainz is said to be eyeing Audi, the team he turned down to join Williams in 2024, as a potential alternative destination.

Williams had targeted a major step forward under the new rules for F1 2026 after finishing fifth in the constructors’ standings last year.

However, the team currently sits eighth in the championship having scored just 11 points across the opening seven races.

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