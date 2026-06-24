Lance Stroll has said that, given the choice, he would revert the F1 2026 engines to a V8 power unit from next season.

While criticism has been levied at the 2026 power units for losing top speed at the end of long straights, the teams and the FIA have sought to redress the balance for the coming years.

Lance Stroll calls for Formula 1 V8 engine return

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Agreed among the F1 Commission and Power Unit Advisory Committee earlier in June but formally ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, a greater internal combustion influence will appear on F1 2027 machinery, with roughly a 58-42 split between internal combustion and Energy Recovery System power coming into play before moving to a 60-40 split in 2028.

Steps have already been taken to look to improve the drivers’ experience behind the wheel, reducing the maximum recharge limit over a lap at certain circuits to encourage flat-out qualifying sessions, as well as an increase in peak superclip power, reducing the time spent for drivers to recharge their batteries.

As for the Aston Martin driver, while he accepts the drivers are not the sport’s decision-makers, the agreed changes are a positive step.

“I think it would be better without any batteries, without any electrical component, but it’s in the right direction for sure,” he said to PlanetF1.com and others in Barcelona.

“I think it’s what everyone expected, that anybody that knows about driving and stuff over the last year would have told you that these cars would have sucked to drive.

“Just anything that adds weight, which is the battery, all the regen, and how you have to drive with the battery, I’m not used to. I mean, it’s just not it.

“It is what it is. Drivers don’t make the rules, I guess. Other people make them.”

Asked about what has changed in-season already, Stroll added: “I mean, very minor adjustments. If you have a lift and you go back on throttle and not using as much energy and stuff like that. Sure, it’s better, but it’s still the same philosophy.”

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has also expressed a personal preference for Formula 1 to return to a naturally-aspirated V8 in the sport’s next regulation changes, with a smaller electrical element playing its part.

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Having discussed the next set of regulations in the coming years, Ben Sulayem has welcomed the collaborative talks in which the teams are engaged with the FIA.

“Together we are exploring the future direction of the championship and considering how the sport can balance innovation, sustainability, performance and fan appeal in the years ahead,” Ben Sulayem said upon the latest changes being ratified.

“The discussions around future power unit concepts, including V8 engines powered by sustainable fuels, demonstrate the willingness of all parties to engage in shaping the next chapter of the sport.”

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