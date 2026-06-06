Christian Horner Alpine interest sparks clear Flavio Briatore response

Flavio Briatore has said he would welcome Christian Horner at Alpine should he form part of a consortium looking to invest in the Enstone operation.

Horner has been linked to several projects as he eyes a return to the F1 paddock, including becoming a part-owner of Alpine.

Christian Horner Alpine links addressed by Flavio Briatore amid investment speculation

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Having been out of the F1 paddock since last year’s British Grand Prix, Horner is now free to return to the sport.

One possible avenue is with Alpine, as minority shareholder Otro Capital looks to divest its 24 percent holding in the squad.

It’s believed Horner is part of a consortium that has submitted a bid, alongside a number of others.

Should that prove successful, the ex-Red Bull boss could return to the F1 paddock as a part-owner of the Alpine F1 team, and potentially see him working alongside Renault Group advisor Briatore.

“I’d be happy to work with anybody, honestly. I don’t think this is the point,” Briatore began.

“I think the point in this moment is, I don’t know if Christian is involved in some group that want to buy or not.

“For me, welcome, I have zero problem, especially with Christian. I have a super relationship with Christian.

“I know him 20 years, and we worked together on the engine. I supplied the engine to him at the time with Renault, we called Nissan, and we were working for five years together.”

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The consortium involving Horner is only one interested party, with Mercedes-Benz GmbH having also registered a bid.

A controversial submission given the discontent that surrounds common ownership in F1, it ultimately proved unsuccessful and the German car maker has exited the bidding process.

While it is Otro Capital selling its slice of the team, Renault Group is understood to hold a veto over any potential suitors.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, company documents detail the process that must be followed to sell the shares.

That includes a right of refusal for Renault Group, effectively allowing it to acquire full ownership should it desire (and then sell a slice on to a fresh investor).

In effect, it gives the French auto giant the ability to veto investors, complicating Otro’s quest.

PlanetF1.com also revealed that a clause prohibits Otro from offloading its shares until September – though it’s understood mechanisms exist to accelerate that process if desired.

It has been suggested that, while there is interest in acquiring Otro’s slice, it has overvalued.

Otro’s Alpine exit plan

While in Otro’s best interest and would generate the highest return, it’s believed Renault is not interested in another passive investor.

Announced with great pomp and ceremony, the Otro relationship was poised to lend credibility and marketing value to Alpine and Renault through the roster of high-profile investors involved.

It’s thought that has led to tensions among the ownership group, with Renault looking for a partner that can add value to the operation.

“Otro is a Renault Group problem, it’s not really the team’s problem.” Briatore said of the situation.

“We have a lot of negotiation around, different team, different people, including, at the time, it was including Christian.

“For me, whatever solution is found by Renault, I’m very happy to accept whatever solution is.

“But whoever buys the share from Otro needs the blessing from Renault.

“I see it [as] very difficult for somebody to spend 600 million to buy a minority in one company if it’s not agreed with the majority.

“I don’t understand the political doctrine, honestly, because in this moment it’s not going to work.”

Otro acquired is slice of Alpine in mid-2023 for approximately $215million and is now valued at over $620million based on PlanetF1.com’s $2.6billion valuation of the team.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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