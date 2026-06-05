Jack Doohan has admitted that securing a race seat for 2027 is his best chance of securing his F1 future, conceding that opportunities beyond that could be limited.

The Australian remains on the fringes of the grid in a reserve role with Haas but acknowledged that extending his hopes of an F1 return beyond 2027 would require something “insane” to happen in the driver market.

Jack Doohan makes bleak F1 future admission

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Doohan joined Haas as reserve driver after losing his Alpine race seat last season.

The move offered the Australian a route to remain visible to teams as he pursues a return to the F1 grid.

He’s since picked up an endurance racing programme, which will see him in action at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP2 class, though an F1 return remains his priority.

“That’s the goal for next year,” he said as part of the Sky Sports commentary in Monaco when asked if his objective remained a seat on the F1 grid.

“You’d be a little bit silly to think if it doesn’t happen for 2027 it’s not going to happen unless some insane things happen.

“So the focus is to put myself in a position to get in the car for next year and, if that doesn’t happen, there’ll be some great opportunities to continue having a good race career in some fun cars.”

He has since secured a drive with the Nielsen Racing LMP2 entry, racing alongside David Heineneier Hansson and Edward Pearson.

He is combining those commitments, including a campaign in the European Le Mans Series, with his duties as Haas reserve driver.

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“Second race last weekend in Montreal, so it wasn’t very active in the first part, especially missing it through the Middle East,” he said of the start to his year.

“But now as we’re coming into Europe, getting a lot more racing under the belt, which is nice, back-to-back weekends.

“I miss Barcelona unfortunately next week to head to Le Mans which will be cool as well for the first time.

“It’ll be a really, really cool race,” he added.

“Great to be able to be here, and the teams on both sides allow me to be helping.”

While racing in LMP2, Doohan’s F1 programme has slowed with Ryo Hirakawa performing the bulk of early year running.

“When you join into a new programme mid-February with another reserve driver, by Ryo already being involved in the team, things are allocated quite well in advance,” he said of his opportunities at the wheel of a Haas F1 car.

“We’ll be getting into the car soon, which will be very nice, but just to be able to race anything just proves the sticker to my name that I am a racing driver.”

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