McLaren has been hit with a partially suspended €30,000 fine by the FIA after Lando Norris stopped on track during FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Norris came to a halt in the run-off area of the Nouvelle chicane during Friday’s second free practice session in Monte Carlo.

McLaren fined by FIA after Lando Norris Monaco GP FP2 issue

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Race Control opted against a red flag for the incident with virtual safety car conditions in place as marshals attempted to recover the car.

The marshals appeared to initially struggle to recover Norris’s stricken MCL40, with an investigation launched after the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate Manuel Leal reported an issue with the CDS (clutch disengagement system).

A note by Leal read: “When car 01 stopped on the track during FP2, the marshals pressed the CDS button.

“But it turned out that the CDS was not working as required by the Formula 1 Regulations, Article C9.3.

“I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration.”

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Following the investigation, the FIA has announced that McLaren has been fined €30,000, €10,000 of which is suspended for 12 months, after the team was found to have placed tape over the CDS button.

McLaren admitted during the stewards’ hearing that it was impossible to break the tape without the use of a tool.

This, in the view of the stewards, ‘completely defeated the purpose of the CDS system’ given that it is designed to be activated quickly by marshals.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the team Sporting Director and Technical Director Applied Engineering, the FIA Single Seater Sporting Director, FIA Technical Delegate, FIA Electronic Engineer and FIA electric and Hybrid Powertrain Engineer.

“The team admitted that for aerodynamic purposes it had placed transparent tape over the button that is required to be pressed to activate the CDS.

“This, in the opinion of the FIA representatives and admitted by the team, completely defeated the purpose of the CDS system, which is designed to be activated quickly by a marshal wearing protective gloves.

“The team conceded that it was not possible to break the tape and press the button by hand without the use of a tool.

“The Stewards have determined to suspend a lower amount of this penalty compared to a breach of this same regulation at the previous event, because that breach, and the subsequent penalty, should have alerted all teams to the importance of the CDS system.”

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