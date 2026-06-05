The Racing Bulls team has been handed a formal warning following an impeding incident involving Arvid Lindblad and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri at the Monaco Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

Lindblad was found to have blocked Piastri’s McLaren on the approach to Turn 12 – more commonly known as Tabac – during the opening free practice session on Friday in Monte Carlo.

Racing Bulls gets formal warning after Lindblad impedes Oscar Piastri

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The incident occurred after Lindblad, the only rookie driver on the F1 2026 grid, was wrongly informed by the Racing Bulls pit wall that Piastri had aborted his lap behind him.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 41 (Arvid Lindblad), the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“The team warned the driver of Car 41 when Car 81 was 4.5 seconds behind but also previously advised that driver of Car 81 had aborted his lap.

“This was not the case and was a wrong interpretation by the team engineer.

“The driver of Car 41 stated that he knew Car 81 was within 4.5 seconds, as he had been told earlier by his team that the driver of Car 81 had aborted his lap, he was not as alert to his approach as he should have been.

“The Stewards consider this to be a reasonable mitigating circumstance however note that similar misinterpretations in future, following this warning, may almost certainly result in more severe penalties.”

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As reported by PlanetF1.com, Piastri’s McLaren teammate and reigning world champion Lando Norris also found himself facing a trip to the stewards on Friday.

Norris stopped on track due to a suspected electrical glitch, with marshals seen struggling to move the MCL40 from the run-off area at the Nouvelle chicane.

Norris and a McLaren team representative were required to visit the stewards’ room over an ‘alleged technical infringement’ and a breach of Article C9.3 of the regulations.

A note by Manuel Leal, the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate in Monaco, read: “When car 01 stopped on the track during FP2, the marshals pressed the CDS button.

“But it turned out that the CDS was not working as required by the Formula 1 Regulations, Article C9.3.

“I am referring this matter to the Stewards for their consideration.”

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