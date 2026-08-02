McLaren driver Oscar Piastri took to social media to thank his followers for all of the “anniversary messages” sent his way.

The anniversary which Piastri is talking about is four years since that tweet. In rejecting an Alpine call-up, so began a saga which ultimately led to the Melbourne native joining McLaren.

Oscar Piastri responds to ‘anniversary’ messages

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Four years have passed since Piastri fired out the Tweet which sent the F1 fanbase into meltdown.

When Fernando Alonso announced a shock 2023 switch from Alpine to Aston Martin, the former turned to its reserve driver at the time, Piastri, to replace the two-time world champion.

At this point, things really did get interesting.

After Alpine announced Piastri for an F1 2023 seat, he proceeded to Tweet a statement which remains iconic in Formula 1 circles to this day.

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

As it turned out, Piastri had signed a contract with McLaren. It was a stand-off which made its way to the FIA Contract Recognition Board, which ruled in McLaren’s favour.

As the four-year anniversary of his Tweet arrived, Piastri returned to the platform, now known as X, with a hilariously to-the-point post typical of him.

“Thanks for all the anniversary messages,” Piastri’s post reads.

More on Oscar Piastri from PlanetF1.com

Four years on: The day Oscar Piastri sent Formula 1 into epic Twitter meltdown

McLaren reveals root cause behind Oscar Piastri F1 2026 struggle

It is safe to say that the decision to join McLaren has paid off for Piastri.

The Australian driver has played a key role in the team’s resurgence. He took his first of nine grand prix wins so far at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix.

At one stage the comfortable leader of the 2025 Drivers’ Championship, Piastri suffered a disappointing collapse, opening the door for McLaren teammate Lando Norris to claim the crown.

Two years on from his first victory, Piastri contender for the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix win in the upgraded McLaren. His chances were undone by contact when trying to lap Carlos Sainz, and later a gearbox failure, but Piastri can take encouragement going into the summer break, knowing the pace that resides in that upgraded MCL40.

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