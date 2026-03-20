McLaren driver and F1 2025 world champion Lando Norris is to be immortalised in the form of a new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, it has been announced.

Norris secured his maiden world championship last season, pipping Red Bull driver Max Verstappen to the title by two points at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Lando Norris to get Madame Tussauds figure after F1 2025 success

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It saw the 26-year-old become the 11th British F1 world champion and McLaren’s first title winner since Lewis Hamilton, now of Ferrari, in 2008.

Norris has had a stuttered start to his title defence in F1 2026, finishing a distant fifth in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix earlier this month.

The Somerset-born driver then suffered the first DNS of his career in China last weekend, when pre-race technical problems prevented Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri from taking the start in Shanghai.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Madame Tussauds, the world-famous wax museum, has announced that a figure of Norris is in production ahead of a reveal at its London site this summer.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Madame Tussauds revealed that Norris has been ‘working closely’ with the studios team at its London museum to produce a lifelike figure ‘from helmet to toe.’

Norris said: “It’s pretty surreal to think I’ll have a figure in Madame Tussauds, it’s such a big honour.

“Working with the artists has been awesome, and seeing all the detail they’ve put into the figure is really impressive.

“I can’t wait for fans to come and see the finished figure in London this summer.”

Steve Blackburn, the general manager of Madame Tussauds London added: “Lando Norris is firmly at the forefront of modern sport and culture – ambitious, fearless and hugely popular with fans around the world.

“From the moment we started working with Lando, it was clear we were creating something really special, and our team have been working at full throttle to ensure an exact likeness.

“He’s been fantastic throughout the process, patiently sitting still and not racing around as usual!

“We’re busy ensuring his figure is podium-ready and are incredibly excited to welcome guests to meet Lando’s likeness in the coming months.”

Other sporting figures to receive a figure at Madame Tussauds London include Hamilton, footballers Cristiano Ronaldo, Mo Salah, Kylian Mbappé and boxer Anthony Joshua.

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