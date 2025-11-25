It is time to bring you up to speed with the 25 November Formula 1 headlines, as the dust continues to settle on the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Untelevised Lando Norris radio has been uncovered, the championship leader irked by Max Verstappen’s formation lap, while both drivers saw their car involved in a mass Carlos Sainz post-race investigation. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Max Verstappen attracts Lando Norris radio ire

Norris accused Verstappen of “taking the p*ss” during the Las Vegas Grand Prix formation lap, as the pair readied to form the front row, Norris on pole ahead of Verstappen.

Norris became preoccupied with the gap which Verstappen was leaving, though a look at the regulations shows that Verstappen was not doing anything wrong.

Inspector Carlos Sainz strikes in Sin City

Sainz was on the prowl following the Saturday night race in Las Vegas, as he set about investigating the cars in parc ferme.

Included in Sainz’s inspection were Verstappen’s RB21, Norris’ MCL39 and Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari SF-25.

Oscar Piastri at risk of McLaren No.2 role?

Disaster struck for McLaren after the FIA had completed their own, standard post-race investigations in Las Vegas. Both McLarens were found to have suffered excessive plank wear, meaning Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified, their results null and void.

This could yet have major implications in the championship fight. Piastri is now level with Verstappen, 24 points behind Norris. PlanetF1.com’s Michelle Foster is urging McLaren to row back on their F1 2025 principals, and place Piastri into the number two role to see out Norris’ title win.

Michael Schumacher ‘too dangerous’ comments resurface

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick will be competing in IndyCar full-time next year, ovals and all.

Comments previously made by Michael, the seven-time world champion, have been rediscovered, where he called IndyCar “too dangerous” for him to have ever wanted to race in the series. Mick, argues that “motorsport in a whole is dangerous” as he prepares to tackle the ovals as a rookie.

Mercedes captures wholesome Verstappen and Antonelli moment

Following the Las Vegas race, Mercedes’ cameras captured the moment that Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli met.

Verstappen knows all about charging through the pack, as Antonelli did all the way to a podium finish – once the McLaren double DSQ was finalised – from 17th on the grid. Verstappen was clearly impressed.

