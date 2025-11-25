Pierre Gasly said it was a “long f**king flight to end up spun round” after his opening lap incident in Las Vegas.

After a strong quali that saw him start P10, Gasly’s hopes of points were over by the end of the first corner as he was sent spinning round by Gabriel Bortoleto.

Pierre Gasly reacts to early spin in Las Vegas GP

The Brazilian rookie attacked Turn 1 with far too much speed and crashed into Lance Stroll who was helpless as he went into Gasly.

While Stroll was forced to retire, Gasly did manage to continue but seven places back from where he started, marking the third Vegas in a row where he has had moments of bad luck.

“Just got spun around and my diffuser got smashed at the back,” Gasly said. “So a long f**king flight to end up spun around

“Another unlucky race in Vegas. For me, it’s been three years in a row where I have very strong quali and it doesn’t really translate into the race.

“So disappointing but closer this time to having good results in Vegas compared to the last few times for a few metres.

“Honestly, I’d like to tell you more things. It’s just been a pretty s**t day.”

More reaction from Las Vegas GP on PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton makes stark F1 2026 claim after ‘worst season ever’

👉 Harakiri! What international media is saying about McLaren after Las Vegas DSQ

👉 Yuki Tsunoda says ‘everything going against me’ after Las Vegas GP disappointment

Bortoleto’s kamikaze move was not the only incident of the opening corner as Liam Lawson hit Oscar Piastri having also taken too much speed into the turn.

Gasly suggested the crashes were a result of “two guys with not much experience” and more caution was needed.

“I don’t know exactly what happened with Lawson, but obviously Bortoleto made a pretty big misjudgment there. Liam also hit Piastri, so two guys with not much experience,” he said.

“We know from the past few years, Turn 1 is very tricky, but then you obviously need to consider that.

“I think clearly yesterday was a good display of driving skills. Turn 1, not really today. It’s a pretty s**t day and a long flight.

“Still some positives to take away from this weekend. Another Q3 and it’s my ninth Q3 of the year. I’m very happy with my quali performance.

“We’ve had a bit of a dip mid season and found out some of the reasons why it wasn’t going too well. And I must say, I’m pretty pleased. We’re still trying every weekend and it was pretty tough but I think overall, we did a good job.

“It’s just a shame for all the guys not to really benefit from it.”

Read next: Lando Norris data provides new evidence after late-race Las Vegas GP crisis