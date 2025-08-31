Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Dutch GP amid FIA investigation

Things went from bad to worse for Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix as he found the wall in his Ferrari.

Hamilton was already under FIA investigation for potentially failing to respect yellow flags during his laps to the grid. That was to be investigated after the race, one which ended for Hamilton after 23 laps.

Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Dutch Grand Prix

Hamilton had spent much of the Dutch Grand Prix tucked up behind his former team-mate George Russell in the Mercedes. Light rain drops would later arrive, and Hamilton – whether due to the rain or not – soon found his day coming to an end.

Hamilton would understeer in his Ferrari into the wall at Turn 3, inflicting heavy, race-ending damage. That was the end of his race.

After suffering a pair of spins during free practice, this latest Hamilton error brought the consequence of impact with the barriers.

Thankfully, Hamilton walked away from the incident unhurt, as the Safety Car was deployed.

It is a bitter setback for the seven-time World Champion, who had cut a far more positive figure up to that point at Zandvoort.

More to follow…