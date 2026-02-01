Lewis Hamilton says he has experienced a “new energy” and “winning mentality” at Ferrari, having started the unofficial pre-season in fine fashion.

While lap times and counts from the closed-doors Barcelona test were not made public, Hamilton was understood to have set the fastest time, a 1:16.348 clocked on soft tyres late in the final day. Hamilton is very encouraged by a “solid” week in Barcelona, and the vibe at Ferrari. But, he warned that the work is far from done ahead of the new season.

Lewis Hamilton lauds Ferrari ‘winning mentality’

All teams bar Williams – which has delayed the FW48’s debut until Bahrain – got a first taste of F1 2026 machinery in a five-day Barcelona shakedown which was not open to the media.

Nonetheless, a trickle of updates emerged through unofficial sources throughout, while the teams provided some images and footage of the new cars in action.

One of the teams to catch the eye in Barcelona was Ferrari. The unofficial numbers placed Hamilton atop the final timesheet, with Ferrari said to have completed 442 across the test, second only to Mercedes. Each team was permitted to run on three of the five days.

“It’s been a really enjoyable week, honestly,” Hamilton declared to the Formula 1 website.

“A huge amount of work over the winter, on my side, personal side, but then what the team has done over the winter to make changes going into the test.

“A bit of an unusual start to the week, when we had a complete wet day, which was not something you would normally opt for. But last year, I went to the first race, and it was on the Sunday of the actual race was the first time I had driven the Ferrari [in the wet], and that was a very hard race.

“So it was good to have that experience and get that knowledge, and then just to see the mileage that we’ve been able to get the last couple of days, due to just so much great work from all the people back at the factory, which I’m really grateful for.

“Having consistency, not having problems… Of course, there’s always small things, but we didn’t really have any downtime moments, where I’m sure perhaps they could potentially come over the next weeks. But otherwise, it’s a really, really solid couple of days.”

Hamilton knows that Ferrari has to keep its foot down at such an early stage in the pre-season, but after a very disappointing 2025 for team and driver, there is a good feeling in the air at the Scuderia.

“We definitely have work to do to improve, of course, like everybody does,” Hamilton continued. “But I think we’ve had great debriefs. Everyone’s really on it. I really feel the winning mentality, like in every single person in the team, more than ever. So it’s a positive.

“Everyone’s positive and incredibly enthusiastic.

“I mean, we’re under no illusions. We know we’ve got work to do.

“Mercedes have done great running as well, I think Red Bull and Haas did some great running as well. So we don’t really know where we are.

“But I think it’s a solid first week, and we can really build from here.

“There may be some big leaps that we’re going to need to take. Development is going to be key. Just really making sure we leave no stone unturned, and we’re just really clear and concise with our communication and the decisions we take, and it’s going to take all of us to be at our best.

“And I’m just seeing that everyone is really coming with new energy this year, which is great.”

Next up is the first, official pre-season test, taking place in Bahrain from 11-13 February. That is followed by a second Bahrain test from 18-20 February, before the season-opener takes place in Melbourne on 8 March.

