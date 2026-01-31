10 of the 11 Formula 1 teams laid down laps at the Circuit de Catalunya during a five-day shakedown of the all-new cars, each team permitted three days of running.

Ferrari and Mercedes shared the spoils when it came to the numbers that mattered.

Who came out on top in the Barcelona shakedown?

The Formula 1 teams, excluding Williams, were in action in Barcelona from Monday to Friday, the teams given their choice about which three days to run.

While the initial focus for the test was reliability and mileage as the teams learned about their all-new cars and their power units, by the end of their third day of running, it switched to performance.

That tussle was won by Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, whose 1:16.348 put him a tenth ahead of his former team, Mercedes.

However, it was the Brackley team who led the way for mileage, covering 500 laps to Ferrari’s 442.

In sharp contrast, Aston Martin, which only ventured out in the final hour of Thursday’s running before Fernando Alonso put in a full day on Friday, covered just 54.

The numbers, it should be noted, are all unofficial as the shakedown test took place behind closed doors with very few numbers disclosed.

Lap Times

1 Lewis Hamilton – 1:16.348

2 George Russell – 1:16.445

3 Lando Norris – 1:16.594

4 Charles Leclerc – 1:16.653

5 Kimi Antonelli – 1:17.081

6 Oscar Piastri 1:17.446

7 Max Verstappen 1:17.586

8 Pierre Gasly 1:17.707

9 Isack Hadjar 1:18.159

10 Esteban Ocon 1:18.393

11 Oliver Bearman 1:18.423

12 Liam Lawson 1:18.840

13 Franco Colapinto 1:19.150

14 Arvid Lindblad 1:19.420

15 Nico Hulkenberg 1:19.870

16 Gabriel Bortoleto 1:20.179

17 Fernando Alonso 1:20.795

18 Valtteri Bottas 1:20.920

19 Sergio Perez 1:21.024

20 Lance Stroll 1:46.404

Team Lap Count

1 Mercedes – 500

2 Ferrari – 442

3 Haas – 386

4 Alpine – 345

5 Racing Bulls – 319

6 Red Bull – 303

7 McLaren – 291

8 Audi – 240

9 Cadillac – 164

10 Aston Martin – 54

Engine Manufacturer Lap Count

1 Mercedes – 1136

2 Ferrari – 992

3 Red Bull Powertrains – 622

4 Audi – 240

5 Honda – 54

