Finally on track in the AMR26, Aston Martin will reportedly remain at the Circuit de Catalunya for a filming day as the team plays catch-up after nine of its covered at least two race distances, many more, during their three days.

Arguably one of the most anticipated cars of the all-new active aerodynamic era, the Adrian Newey-designed AMR26 broke cover late on Thursday as Lance Stroll ventured out of the garage in the final hour of the day’s play to put the first laps on the Aston Martin.

Aston Martin will reportedly remain on track in Barcelona

The Canadian covered five laps before his running was curtailed when track marshals spotted what has been reported as an electrical issue by way of the AMR26’s lights.

Stroll was forced to stop the car out on track where Aston Martin mechanics wearing high-voltage gloves attended the scene of the recovery of the AMR26.

He handed the car over to his teammate Alonso for the final day of the Barcelona shakedown where Alonso completed a total of 49 laps, setting a fastest lap time of 1:20.795.

That put him 4.447 seconds down on the pace-setting Ferrari over Lewis Hamilton. Reports from the circuit, though, claimed he was running with a speed limit of between 230 and 275km/h as Aston Martin test not only the AMR26’s systems, but also its new Honda power unit.

The team unofficially covered 54 laps in total during its day and a bit out on track but could add a further 42 laps to the AMR26’s tally as the team will reportedly continue running in Spain for a filming day according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

Formula 1’s regulations state that teams can carry out two filming/shakedown days during which they are limited to running 200km.

As the Barcelona circuit is a 4.655km layout, that gives Aston Martin 42 laps of running.

Reflecting on his first day out on track in the Newey-designed AMR26, Alonso said as per F1.com: “It was good, good.

“Definitely excited to be back in the car after the winter, and for us it’s the first day.

“I know some of the teams did filming days as shakedowns at the beginning of January and then the whole week here in Barcelona, but for us it was really the very first day.

“I think we had a positive one. Plus laps and the car is responding well.

“So first day and more to come.”

