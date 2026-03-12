Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that Ferrari will use its rotating rear wing at this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

It comes despite PlanetF1.com detailing the potential “drawbacks” of the design during pre-season testing in Bahrain last month.

Lewis Hamilton confirms Ferrari rotating rear wing for Chinese GP

Ferrari enjoyed an encouraging start to the F1 2026 season at last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix with Charles Leclerc finishing third behind the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton also equalled his best result as a Ferrari driver by coming home fourth as the Scuderia emerged as the closest threat to Mercedes.

The SF-26 emerged as one of the most innovative cars on the grid in pre-season testing, briefly running a rotating rear wing design at the final test in Bahrain.

After running a conventional DRS-style active aero rear wing in Australia, Ferrari has brought its unique design to Shanghai this weekend.

In his in-depth analysis of the new Ferrari rear wing, PlanetF1.com tech editor Matt Somerfield revealed that rival teams had considered a similar design for the F1 2026 season.

However, the teams concerned decided against spending time and resources on the development due to what Somerfield described as “some potential drawbacks.”

These include a brief sail-like effect during the opening and closing mechanism, which also takes longer than a DRS-style rear wing.

Hamilton has revealed that Ferrari has worked hard to deliver the rotating rear wing earlier than expected, with the design originally pencilled in for later in the F1 2026 season.

He told media in Shanghai on Thursday: “I don’t think there’s any [official name for the rotating rear wing].

“We did a full day or so with the wing [in testing] and we got all the running needed with it.

“I’m so grateful for the team to work because it was actually supposed to be later down the line and they work really hard to develop it and get it brought here.

“So that, for me, it’s just great to see that the team are fighting, the team are pushing and chasing and really working overtime back at the factory to be able to bring upgrades, because that’s the name of the game.

“I think last year I didn’t get to see the team’s full potential in that mode because we were focused on this year’s car.

“I don’t know if it has an official name. Someone said macarena, I have no idea why!”

Asked if the rotating rear wing feels different to a more conventional design in the cockpit, he added: “No.

“Unfortunately, it did the same. We just see it in mirror, so I’m looking forward to seeing what it will do here.”

