Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Adrian Newey taking a close look at Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari SF-26 at the Australian Grand Prix as Toto Wolff emerges as a rival bidder to Christian Horner for a stake in Alpine.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Toto Wolff rivals Christian Horner for Alpine F1 stake

Toto Wolff is understood to have emerged as a bidder for Otro Capital’s stake in Alpine, squaring off against Christian Horner.

The Mercedes team boss is one of several bids on the table to purchase the 24 per cent in Alpine that is currently owned by US investment consortium Otro Capital.

Alpine emerged as Horner’s most likely destination for an F1 comeback last year, with the team confirming his interest over the winter break.

Adrian Newey examines Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari SF-26 at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin boss Adrian Newey was spotted inspecting Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari SF-26 on the grid ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, it has emerged.

Newey is renowned for examining the designs of rival teams on the grid ahead of each race.

PlanetF1.com also spotted Newey taking a close look at Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi R26 in Melbourne.

Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio reveals Australian Grand Prix frustrations

Untelevised team radio from the Australian Grand Prix has revealed the moment Max Verstappen branded the F1 2026 cars “super frustrating to drive” on the cooldown lap.

Verstappen’s race engineer, GianPiero Lambiase, replied by quipping that drivers at the front were “elated by this whole thing.”

Verstappen, who has been a vocal critic of the F1 2026 rules, finished sixth at Albert Park after crashing out of qualifying.

Lawrence Stroll admits Aston Martin-Honda woes ‘very unexpected’

Lawrence Stroll has admitted that Aston Martin-Honda’s issues at the start of the F1 2026 season have been “very unexpected.”

Expectations were high at Aston Martin ahead of the new season following the arrivals of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey and Honda within the last 12 months.

However, Aston Martin has struggled for pace and mileage so far this season.

Oscar Piastri had ‘completely empty’ battery moments before Australian Grand Prix crash

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri reported that his battery was “completely empty” moments before his accident ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, untelevised team radio has revealed.

It comes after Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets that an unexpected and “not insignificant” 100-kilowatt power surge contributed to his early exit in Melbourne.

Piastri failed to start his home race after crashing at Turn for on the reconnaissance lap.

