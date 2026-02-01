Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ferrari being told to “keep their mouths shut” over claims that two rival manufacturers have identified a loophole in the F1 2026 engine rules.

With the SF-26 car being described as “a handful” to drive despite Lewis Hamilton’s eye-catching lap in Barcelona, here’s today’s roundup…

Ralf Schumacher: Ferrari ‘should keep their mouths shut’ over PU loophole

Former Williams and Toyota driver Ralf Schumacher says Ferrari “should keep their mouths shut” over rumours of a loophole in the F1 2026 engine regulations.

It comes after the Scuderia reached a “settlement” with the FIA after the 2019 season following a controversy about its own power unit.

Reports over recent weeks have claimed that two engine manufacturers have identified a loophole in the new engine rules related to compression ratio, which could bring a considerable performance advantage.

Ferrari SF-26 declared ‘a handful’ despite fast Lewis Hamilton lap

Multiple sources from a number of rival F1 teams have remarked that the Ferrari SF-26 “looks quite a handful” to drive.

That is the claim of Sky F1 reporter Craig Slater, who suspects Lewis Hamilton’s fastest lap in the Barcelona shakedown may have concealed the car’s “downside.”

Hamilton clocked the fastest day of testing last week, pipping Mercedes driver George Russell to top spot in the closing minutes of the final day.

Is Adrian Newey ‘pushing’ Aston Martin into areas other engineers would not?

Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins reckons Adrian Newey is “pushing” the Aston Martin design into areas other F1 engineers would fear to tread.

The Aston Martin AMR26 made its on-track debut in Barcelona, with the car strikingly different to others on the F1 2026 grid.

The AMR26 is the first Aston Martin F1 car to be produced by Newey since his high profile move from Red Bull.

Christian Horner confirms conditions for F1 return after Red Bull exit

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed that he “wants to be a partner as opposed to just a hired hand” if he is to return to F1.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge last summer.

The Alpine team confirmed last week that Horner is among those interested in buying a stake in the Enstone squad.

Martin Brundle: Mercedes has ‘aced’ new F1 2026 rules

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says it appears that Mercedes has “aced” the new rules for F1 2026 having struggled to get to the grip with the ground-effect era.

Mercedes was restricted to just seven race wins in four seasons between 2022 and 2025, suffering its first winless campaign in 12 years in 2023.

The new W17 car made an impressive start to pre-season testing this week with Mercedes completing the most laps in Barcelona.

