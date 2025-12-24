Lewis Hamilton is “really proud” of Lando Norris after his fellow Brit won his first World Championship. He did it with McLaren, like Hamilton did all the way back in 2008.

Hamilton revealed that he spoke with Norris ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend, urging him that “what you’ve been doing works”, so keep doing it, as Norris went on to seal his maiden title.

Lewis Hamilton told Lando Norris: ‘Just to continue doing you’

F1 2025 treated us to a thrilling three-way fight for the Drivers’ Championship. It was one which few expected back in the summer.

After the Dutch Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri was 34 points clear of McLaren teammate Norris at the top of the standings. Red Bull’s reigning four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen, was 104 points off the pace.

Yet, the tables turned, with Piastri suffering a six-race podiumless streak, Norris rallying, and Verstappen finishing on the podium at every round after the summer break. That included Grand Prix wins in Monza, Baku, Austin, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

But, Norris secured the podium result in Abu Dhabi which he required to be crowned Champion. Verstappen ended his remarkable comeback charge as runner-up, two points behind, while Piastri was classified third.

“Really really happy for him,” Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, as he reacted to Norris winning the title.

“He did such a great job this season.

“And I told him, going into the weekend, just to continue doing you. What you’ve been doing works, so don’t change it going into the weekend, and just take it one corner at a time.

“That’s what he did.

“So, great to see another Brit win a championship. Awesome for the sport that it went right down to the last race. What more can you ask for.”

With that achievement, Norris became McLaren’s first Drivers’ Champion since Hamilton in 2008.

“It’s great to see McLaren back up there,” Hamilton declared.

More on Lando Norris from PlanetF1.com

Lando Norris is the world champion. Now what next?

PlanetF1.com 2025 Awards: Driver of the Year

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Hamilton continued the praise for Norris via Sky F1. He spoke of the nerves which come with attempting to wrap-up a first title.

After his first Drivers’ Championship win in 2008, Hamilton added six more with Mercedes between 2014-20. That saw him equal Michael Schumacher’s record for most World Championship wins with seven overall.

“Winning your first World Championship is truly special,” said Hamilton.

“The UK continues to pump out great drivers.

“I know what the feeling is also when you’re coming into this race and fighting for your first Championship. It’s nerve racking. I’m just really proud of him.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: ‘Only driver who can compete with Verstappen’ named, and it’s not Norris