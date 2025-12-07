Lewis Hamilton refused to squash retirement rumours and revealed he was “looking forward to the day” where he does not have to do the tasks around being an F1 driver.

After a torrid season in which he failed to finish on the podium for the first time in his career, there had been speculation that Hamilton may cut his Ferrari deal short but he did not say whether those claims had any merit.

Lewis Hamilton avoids retirement talk after Abu Dhabi GP

Hamilton may have finished one place higher than he did last year but 2025 has felt like the worst season of his career with a move to Ferrari failing to return him to his previous best.

After finishing 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, Hamilton said he was only looking forward to disconnecting over the winter break.

“At the moment, I’m only looking forward to the break,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “And just to disconnect or not speak to anyone. No one will be able to get hold of me this winter.

“I won’t have my phone with me. I’m looking forward to a complete unplug from the matrix. I’ve generally always had it [his phone] around, but this time, it’s going in the freaking bin.”

Nico Rosberg was one of those to give his verdict on a possible retirement, suggesting he should stick it out, and when that was put to Hamilton, he refused to discuss his plans.

“I wouldn’t say anything to them,” he said of pundits giving him advice. “None of them have done what I’ve done.”

Perhaps most revealing, Hamilton spoke of looking forward to the day when he no longer has to spend his time doing “photo shoots” and other activities that come as part of being an F1 driver.

“I’ll find out when I do it,” he said of his break and how long it will be. “But I can’t wait to get away from all this. Every week photo shoots and all that kind of stuff.

“That’s the thing I look forward to one day, not having to do it all.”

