Liam Lawson joked he has generated hype around his Formula 1 entry back home in New Zealand, but only at a scale of “five per cent” compared to that of Franco Colapinto when he arrived.

Colapinto became a huge sporting star in his native Argentina immediately when he joined the grid in mid-2024, promoted to a race seat at Williams to replace Logan Sargeant.

Lawson came back onto the grid for a second stint for the final six races of 2024 when he replaced Daniel Ricciardo at VCARB, and was rewarded with a promotion to Red Bull for 2025 after the announcement Sergio Perez would be departing the team.

In doing so, he becomes the first full-time driver from New Zealand since Brendon Hartley drove for Toro Rosso in 2017 and 2018, and is only the 10th from the nation to compete in Formula 1, despite its rich history in the sport through the likes of 1967 World Champion Denny Hulme, and multiple Grand Prix winner and team founder Bruce McLaren.

Colapinto, meanwhile, became Argentina’s first Formula 1 driver since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001 when he made his debut, and received an instant massive fan following as F1 raced through the Americas towards the tail-end of the season.

When asked by German publication Auto Motor und Sport if his arrival on the grid has had an impact in New Zealand similar to Colapinto’s in Argentina, Lawson replied: “Yes, but on a scale of five per cent in contrast [laughs].

“I’m incredibly grateful to have this support from New Zealand. It’s really really cool. And when I see all the news from my home country and then come home, I feel an incredible amount of support.”

While Lawson will have his home nation supporting him when he steps onto the grid on a full-time basis next season, Colapinto will have to bide his time and wait for an opportunity after signing a reserve deal with Alpine from 2025.

He’ll initially be kept in shape with a simulator and TPC [Testing of a Previous Car] programme, and will be available for a race cockpit if one should become available at Alpine.

He will act as back-up to Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan after agreeing terms to depart Williams, with Colapinto’s manager, Maria Catarineu, having claimed Alpine are set to have the rights over his contract for the next five years, which PlanetF1.com understands to be correct.

