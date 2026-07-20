Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes reaction to Kimi Antonelli’s win at the Belgian Grand Prix as Sky F1’s Martin Brundle breaks rank on the F1 2026 rules.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Conclusions from the Belgian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed his sixth victory of the F1 2026 season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Antonelli took a giant step closer to a maiden F1 championship on a day teammate George Russell retired on the opening lap.

The Italian could become the youngest-ever F1 world champion this season.

Read more: Belgian GP conclusions: Spa sacrilege, Russell rattled, Verstappen temptation

Driver ratings: Belgian Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli was among four drivers to earn a 9/10 in PlanetF1.com’s driver ratings from the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, were the others to get a near-perfect score.

Six drivers also got a joint-lowest score of 5/10.

Read more: Belgian GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Antonelli delivers, Verstappen shines, McLaren left wondering

Winners and losers from Spa

George Russell was named the first loser in PlanetF1.com’s winners and losers from the Belgian Grand Prix.

Russell suffered a third non-score in six races at Spa after he made contact with Lewis Hamilton and spun into the gravel at Les Combes.

The British driver now trails Kimi Antonelli by 50 points with a maximum of 12 races remaining in F1 2026.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix

How the F1 2026 rules changed Spa

The debate over the F1 2026 rules resurfaced at the Belgian Grand Prix.

With Spa the longest circuit on the calendar, the shortcomings of the new engine rules were laid bare.

PlanetF1.com data analyst Uros Radovanovic assesses how the F1 2026 cars compared to last year’s machines at Spa.

Read more: F1 2026 turned Spa into a different circuit – and the data exposes why

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle breaks rank over F1 2026 rules

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has admitted that he has “a bit of a tear in my eye” over the impact of the F1 2026 rules on the British and Belgian grands prix.

And he has called for Formula 1 “to get rid of this concept as soon as possible” amid suggestions of a return to V8 engines, potentially as soon as the 2030 season.

V8 engines last appeared in F1 in 2013.

Read more: Martin Brundle: ‘Get rid of this concept as soon as possible’