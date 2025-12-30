Martin Brundle sees a Max Verstappen who has been “a lot more relaxed” since the tensions at Red Bull came to a head.

Red Bull’s team principal of over 20 years Christian Horner was dismissed following the British Grand Prix, bringing to a close a volatile final 18 months with the team. Brundle stated that Verstappen “stays in touch” with Horner “quite a lot”, as Brundle called the conclusion of Red Bull’s off-track noise a “pivotal point” in Verstappen’s season.

Verstappen and Red Bull established dominance in F1’s ground effect era, but that began to fade in 2024, amid the backdrop of off-track turbulence.

Horner was twice investigated and cleared by Red Bull after allegations of inappropriate behaviour from a fellow employee, allegations which Horner consistently denied.

Horner also clashed with Max’s father, Jos Verstappen, on several occasions. That included Jos telling the Daily Mail that the Red Bull team would “explode” if Horner stayed.

It was following the British Grand Prix that Red Bull’s shock announcement of Horner being removed with immediate effect broke.

Red Bull, and Verstappen, would return to form in the second-half of F1 2025, with Max Verstappen claiming six grand prix wins as part of a 100 per cent podium record after the summer break. It saw the Dutchman almost pull off a remarkable title comeback, going from 104 points adrift to just two shy at the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi.

Horner was succeeded at Red Bull by Laurent Mekies, who Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby said he wanted to pay tribute to, and the wider Red Bull team, for inspiring that turnaround.

“I think you’ve got to pay some respects to what Christian Horner did, building the team to that point,” Brundle responded.

Brundle believes that the calmer waters found at Red Bull with Horner’s exit makes it the “pivotal point” in Verstappen’s impressive season.

“I observe Formula 1. That’s my job. I think Max has been a lot more relaxed since that happened, because there was all the tension. His dad was firing in all sorts of things, and Max was constantly being asked questions about it.

“I think that, along with them beginning to energise the aerodynamics on the car, and getting a smell of victories and championships, and they’ve just taken off. So I think there are many, many factors to that.

“And I know Max stays in touch with Christian quite a lot on it, but that was a pivotal point in his year.”

However, Brundle suggested that another key point was Verstappen’s controversial collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix, an incident which landed Verstappen a 10-second penalty.

“But as was running into, possibly, George,” Brundle continued.

“I always say, you can’t cherry pick the bits you like of great sporting champions. They come as a package, don’t they? And when Max gets the red mist, as he did that day, and it cost him 11 points.”

Verstappen has since admitted that he made a “mistake” in that collision with Russell, having appeared to yield to Russell under Red Bull instruction, yet end up making contact with the Mercedes driver.

“The only point of criticism is obviously Barcelona. That move itself – and the entire incident – was not good,” Verstappen said of his season when speaking with Viaplay.

“But that’s also because I care a lot.

“I could have thought, ‘this car isn’t working anyway, so I let it go.’

“[But] I can’t accept, towards myself, stepping out of the car and knowing that I didn’t give everything. Then I get angry with myself, so I can’t drive at 80 per cent.

“When I get out of the car, I always need to be able to tell to myself, ‘I did everything I could.’ That’s why I was so angry in Barcelona – first with what happened on the straight at the restart, then into Turn 1, and then of course when I was told to give the position back. That’s when all signs went red.

“That was a mistake from my side, and of course I learn from it.

“Those moments won’t happen again next year, even if we’re in a similar situation with the car. These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good.”

