Sebastian Vettel admitted that he was “probably not on the peak anymore” when he joined Aston Martin, but had voices in his head to silence.

Vettel was out to prove to himself that he could still deliver. The four-time World Champion would open up on a conversation which he previously had with Michael Schumacher, the F1 icon and seven-time World Champion, as Schumacher admitted that he too encountered that self-doubt despite his immense success.

Sebastian Vettel to Michael Schumacher: ‘What! You?’

Vettel arrived at Aston Martin – rebranded from Racing Point – in 2021, looking to get his F1 career back on track after a challenging final season at Ferrari in 2020.

Over two seasons with the team, Vettel secured a podium in Baku 2021 as his highlight result. He did match that result in Hungary later in the year, but was disqualified post-race due to insufficient fuel.

Vettel would retire from the sport following the 2022 season.

A winner of 53 grands prix, Vettel recalled that he was looking for “reassurance” that he could “still do this” by joining Aston Martin.

He revealed that his F1 hero, mentor and compatriot, Michael Schumacher, admitted to experiencing this same self-doubt.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Vettel reflected: “2020 comes along, really awkward year with COVID. We’re not racing. I get this fantastic break that I never had, and enjoy it so much with the family, and at the same time, becoming aware with the kids growing of problems in the world, and how they started to affect me, and I’m reflecting them.

“I would say at that time I was probably not on the peak anymore, and with Aston Martin, started a new challenge.

“I think I was ultimately looking for this reassurance that, ‘Can I still do this?’ Which sounds silly, because, of course, I can do it. I’ve proven it so many times.”

Alas, Vettel said such thoughts tie into “this uncertainty or insecurity that we all have.”

“All the drivers have it on the grid today,” he continued.

“I was speaking to Michael about this many years ago, and even he had it. And for me, when I say even, it’s because he is the greatest. I grew up, posters of him on the wall. He was the best in everything I could imagine with racing. And he was insecure. What! You?

“So, we all have that.

More on Michael Schumacher from PlanetF1.com

Michael Schumacher’s private bar as former ‘Top Gear’ producer shares wild story

Michael Schumacher accident: Separating facts from fiction 12 years on

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

“And I think those years, from a result point of view, of course, I would have loved to see the team growing faster, but they were important for me, because I started to feel really comfortable again with my driving.

“And I think I did have peak performances, even at a later stage. But overall peak, probably not anymore.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: F1’s greatest ‘what if?’ – The Michael Schumacher debut that almost went to another driver