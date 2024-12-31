Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 World Champion, has led tributes to Martin Brundle after the Sky F1 pundit was awarded an OBE in the UK’s New Year’s Honours list.

Brundle, who made a total of 158 grand prix starts in a respectable F1 career, has been the face of Formula 1 broadcasting in the United Kingdom since his retirement at the end of 1996, appearing on screen for ITV, the BBC and Sky F1.

Damon Hill congratulates former Sky F1 colleague Martin Brundle after OBE

The 65-year-old commentator and pundit is famed for his grid walk segment, in which he interviews drivers, officials and celebrities on the grid just minutes before the start of a race.

Brundle has been awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the New Year’s Honours list for services to motor racing and sports broadcasting.

It is the fourth-most prestigious award available to a man under the British Honours’ system behind a Companion of Honour (limited to just 65 people), a knighthood and a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire).

Martin Brundle: The face of F1 broadcasting

👉 Ranking the best pundits in F1: Brundle, Rosberg, Hill and more all rated

👉 F1 Grid Walk of Shame: Machine Gun Kelly latest addition to celebrity sh*tlist

Brundle’s honour comes a year after Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, was awarded a CBE, with Brundle’s former McLaren boss Ron Dennis also recognised with a knighthood in the 2023 New Year’s Honours.

Hill parted company with Sky F1 at the end of the F1 2024 season after a stint of 12 years, with the former Williams and Jordan driver among those to offer their congratulations to Brundle.

Responding to the news on Instagram, Hill reposted an image of Brundle walking through the paddock with the caption: “Well earned.”

Hill’s comment was accompanied by three applause emojis.

He later added on Twitter: “Much deserved honour for the Bard of Kings Lynn. If anyone thinks talking is easy, I’ll challenge them to do what Martin has done for our sport.

“Like the proverbial Swan, he retains perfect posture when all around are flapping ducks. Happy New season Martin Brundle OBE.”

Brundle’s son, the racing driver turned F1 pundit Alex Brundle, also offered a tribute to his father, drawing attention to his charity work with the Grand Prix Trust.

Brundle Jr wrote on Twitter: “Congrats Snr, everyone sees the mic and the camera bit. But far fewer know about your motivated and continuous charitable efforts with Grand Prix Trust and more. Richly deserved dad.”

Fellow Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok added: “Huge congratulations to Martin Brundle.

“I often describe him as the ‘Adrian Newey of commentary’ – worked through so many eras of the sport and always makes sure he’s absolutely at the forefront of knowledge, delivering 100 per cent every time.

“Been an honour and pleasure to learn from him.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton v Charles Leclerc: A bigger challenge than George Russell?