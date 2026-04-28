We have another busy day of headlines to bring you up to speed upon from the world of Formula 1, as we look ahead to the Miami Grand Prix.

We have headlines from the FIA and Honda, as well as Riccardo Patrese’s view on what might yet happen to Max Verstappen after GianPiero Lambiase leaves Red Bull in future.

FIA: Proposal to reduce electrical output rejected last year

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FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis confirmed a proposal to cut the electrical side of the 2026 power units from 350kW to 200kW was rejected by stakeholders last year.

Measures are being put in place to look to address early issues with the new regulations, but Tombazis confirmed that a proposal to decrease the electrical side of the engine, placing greater reliance on internal combustion power, was refused.

Read more: FIA reveals rejected F1 2026 power cut proposal

Verstappen to follow Lambiase out of Red Bull?

Former F1 driver Riccardo Patrese predicted that Max Verstappen could also leave Red Bull in the wake of the announcement of GianPiero Lambiase’s departure.

The two have been a driver-engineer combination ever since the Dutch driver’s first race at Red Bull, and Verstappen has previously spoken on multiple occasions about just how important Lambiase has been in his career to date.

With the grid’s ‘old married couple’ set to split by the time 2028 rolls around, Patrese feels Verstappen could also leave Red Bull – though whether or not he will stay in Formula 1 remains to be seen.

Read more: Max Verstappen ‘also leaving Red Bull’ declares former F1 driver

Honda kept AMR26 chassis for extra PU testing

Honda’s chief engineer, Shintaro Orihara, revealed the power unit manufacturer was able to bring an Aston Martin AMR26 chassis to its Sakura base for static testing after the Japanese Grand Prix.

Aston Martin has struggled with vibration issues in the early part of the season so far, and Honda has been working around the clock to help bring the car to a more driveable place.

While Orihara warned that outright PU performance should not be expected to greatly improve in Miami, it has worked out more countermeasures to try and alleviate the drivers’ feeling of vibrations behind the wheel.

Read more: Honda reveals first Aston Martin Sakura testing amid vibration concerns

Brundle predicts F1 2026 season ‘relaunch’ in Miami

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle believes that, with the long gap in the calendar alongside rule changes and upgrades set to come into play, the Miami Grand Prix could mark a ‘relaunch’ of the season rather than a continuation.

Several teams have already hinted at significant updates to be brought to their cars, and such is the level of change anticipated, we could well see some kind of shake-up to the grid at the weekend.

Read more: Martin Brundle predicts F1 2026 ‘relaunch’ with ‘dramatically changed’ cars

How F1 rule changes will work in practice

Rule changes put in place for the Miami Grand Prix onwards have been aimed at creating a more ‘natural’ driving experience behind the wheel, alongside reducing the risk of high closing speeds between drivers.

McLaren’s technical director for performance, Mark Temple, has broken down exactly how that will work over the weekend and how it should help the drivers when they take to the track in Miami.

Read more: McLaren explains how F1 rule tweaks will end lift-and-coast frustration in qualifying

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