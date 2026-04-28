Valtteri Bottas’ first race-used Cadillac F1 helmet has gone up for auction – and it won’t come cheap.

The 10-time grand prix winner wore the helmet at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix as he made his return to the grid after a year on the sidelines with Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas Cadillac F1 helmet auction opens

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Bottas was dropped by Sauber at the end of the 2024 season and spent a year as a reserve driver before being snapped up by Cadillac.

Formula 1’s newest team opted for an experienced race-winning line-up for its first campaign, signing Bottas and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Grateful to be back on the grid, the Finn was probably the first driver ever to be happy to sit through a pre-race press conference.

“Absolutely,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media of his appreciation at returning to racing. “Having one year of not racing, you definitely appreciate everything about this sport more, and being on the grid is a different feeling.

“So yeah, like I said, even the press conference doesn’t feel that bad today, but ask me in Abu Dhabi!

“I definitely have a better perspective of the sport and will appreciate it much more than I did two years ago, so hopefully that will help me.”

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A fan can now own a piece of Bottas’ F1 history, with F1 Authentics auctioning the Finn’s Australian Grand Prix helmet.

Bottas said: “My race worn helmet from Melbourne this year. My first ever race for Cadillac (and) my first ever race for GM.

“A big moment for me, making my return to Formula One, this piece is something special and now, it could be yours.

“It will be auctioned by F1 Authentics, which is the only licensed platform, during the Miami weekend, so check it out. It’s a really important piece for me and it’s going to be amazing to share it with you.”

The current bid for the helmet, just a few hours into the 14-day auction, is £4,000.

F1 Authentics explained on its website: “This helmet is tied not only to Bottas, one of the sport’s most recognisable and accomplished drivers, but also to Cadillac’s maiden appearance in Formula One, giving it immediate historic relevance and lasting collector appeal.”

It added: “The authenticity of the race-used nature is clear to see with marking from battle across the circumference, but fortunately for collectors, the helmet design is largely unblemished and comes perfectly ready for premium display.”

The auction is live now and will run until Tuesday 5 May as part of the F1 Authentics Miami GP Auction.

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