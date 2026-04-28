Lando Norris has predicted the Miami Grand Prix could suit the McLaren MCL40 package, as the team goes in search of a third straight win at the circuit.

The reigning world champion won his maiden grand prix in Miami two seasons ago, with teammate Oscar Piastri going on to take top honours when Formula 1 visited last year.

Lando Norris predicts Miami Grand Prix may suit McLaren MCL40

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McLaren’s season has had something of a juddering start after winning both titles in 2025, with a self-inflicted Piastri DNS in Australia followed up by neither car starting in China, due to separate electrical issues.

There were signs of potential in Japan, though, when the Australian was able to get on the podium after completing his first racing laps of the season at Suzuka, though, having led through much of the first half of the race.

After a five-week gap due to two race cancellations, regulation tweaks along with car upgrades up and down the grid are set to come into play in Miami this weekend.

Given the layout of the circuit, too, with high-speed sweeps carrying much of the first sector before a slow, technical middle sector feeds onto a long back straight, Norris predicted that the MCL40 may go well around Hard Rock Stadium this weekend.

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On top of that, given the profile of the layout, he added the recharging requirements could be placed in such a way that “pretty good racing” should be on the cars this weekend.

“In some ways, it doesn’t change too many things,” Norris told PlanetF1.com and other media when asked how the changes in this season’s cars could affect the Miami Grand Prix.

“You know, it’s obviously a track where we’ve performed very well at, as well as a team, not just as drivers, over the past couple of years, and last year, it was one of our best tracks of the season in terms of pace comparing to others.

“It’s a different track, and it might still just suit the car a little bit more than some other places. Japan certainly suited the car a little bit more than the first couple of races. But how it will change things, I don’t know, we kind of have to wait and see it in some ways.

“But, a lot of the corners are still going to have a high-speed first sector, and you’re still going to have the very slow-speed middle sector.

“In some ways, because of how the straights are placed in the corners, you could still have, actually, some pretty good racing in terms of how you can use the battery and save the battery.

“But, if you use it quite often, you know the guy’s going to come back past you the next straight. So it could be great, and hopefully it is.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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